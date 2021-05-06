Cocktail recipes: Try making these favourites from The Adamson in St Andrews at home

When it comes to making classic cocktails at home why not try these delicious drinks from The Adamson in St Andrews.
Making cocktails at home is something we’ve all come accustomed to over the past year or so, especially because we were all locked down during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.
But to make quality drinks, knowing what flavours work best with others will help you create some inspiring drinks which you and your family or friends can enjoy out in the garden.
From the classic Pornstar Martini, one of Scotland’s most popular cocktails, to a Frose, a drink made with rose, pink gin and Aperol, not forgetting another favourite the Espresso Martini, Julie Dalton of The Adamson has you covered.
Fixing up some of her most ordered drinks at the restaurant and bar based on South Street, Julie has shared her recipes for everyone to sip on this summer.
Pornstar Martini
(Serves 1)
Ingredients
- 40ml Finlandia vodka (or any vodka)
- 20ml Passoa
- 50ml pineapple
- 15ml lemon juice
- 10ml vanilla syrup
- 25ml prosecco
- 1 x Passionfruit, cut in half
Method
-
Pour the ingredients over cubed ice into a cocktail shaker.
-
Leaving the Prosecco to be served on the side, shake the until cold on the outside.
-
To serve, strain the drink over a sieve strainer into a cocktail glass.
-
Garnish with passion fruit in the glass and prosecco on the side, then serve.
Frose
(Serves 1)
Ingredients
- 100ml Mirabeau Rose
- 20ml Beefeater Pink Gin (or any pink gin)
- 20ml Aperol
- 20ml lemon
- 15ml Agave
- Strawberry, cut into slices
Method
-
Place all ingredients in a blender with eight ice cubes and blend.
- Pour into a wine glass and garnish with the strawberries.
Espresso Martini
(Serves 1)
Ingredients
- 40ml Finlandia vodka (or any vodka)
- 20ml Mr Blacks coffee liqueur (or any coffee liqueur)
- 25ml espresso shot
- 5ml simple syrup
- Coffee beans to garnish
Method
-
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake hard until the outside of the tin is cold.
-
Pour into a cocktail glass and garnish with a few coffee beans before serving.
