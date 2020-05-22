Cocktail of the week: You’ll squeal with joy when you try out the Percy Pigtini with Tequila Rose

Percy Pig sweets have had an ice cream cocktail makeover and we love it so much it’s our Cocktail of the Week.
Everyone’s favourite pig-shaped sweetie, Marks & Spencer’s Percy Pigs, have had a slight makeover, with the much-loved gummy raspberry, strawberry, cherry and grape-flavoured treat now being added to cocktails.
Created by Instagrammer Emma’s Cakes and Cocktails, the Percy Pigtini boasts ice cream, Percy Pigs and Tequila Rose – a strawberry-flavoured cream liqueur which some say tastes like strawberry milkshake.
All beautifully blended together, the drink takes no time at all to make, and features just five ingredients.
Percy Pigtini with Tequila Rose
Ingredients
- 4-5 strawberries
- 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream
- Handful of ice
- 1 tbsp Percy Pig sauce
- 2 shots Tequila Rose
Method
- Add the strawberries, vanilla ice cream, ice, the Percy Pig sauce and Tequila Rose into a blender.
- Blitz the ingredients together.
- Decorate the glass by drizzling some sauce around the inside before adding the cocktail mixture. Drizzle some additional sauce on top and garnish with Percy Pig sweets.
