Cocktail of the week: You’ll squeal with joy when you try out the Percy Pigtini with Tequila Rose

Percy Pig sweets have had an ice cream cocktail makeover and we love it so much it’s our Cocktail of the Week.

Everyone’s favourite pig-shaped sweetie, Marks & Spencer’s Percy Pigs, have had a slight makeover, with the much-loved gummy raspberry, strawberry, cherry and grape-flavoured treat now being added to cocktails.

Created by Instagrammer Emma’s Cakes and Cocktails, the Percy Pigtini boasts ice cream, Percy Pigs and Tequila Rose – a strawberry-flavoured cream liqueur which some say tastes like strawberry milkshake.

All beautifully blended together, the drink takes no time at all to make, and features just five ingredients.

That’s what I call a fun time…

Percy Pigtini with Tequila Rose

Ingredients

4-5 strawberries 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream Handful of ice



1 tbsp Percy Pig sauce

2 shots Tequila Rose

Method