Cocktail of the week: Try this lush gin cocktail with a tasty shortbread garnish

When the garnish is this sweet, you know you’re in for a treat…

For this week’s Cocktail of the Week I’ve decided we’re going full-on gin. But not gin as you would traditionally serve it, we’re adding some tea, a little apple juice, and a sprinkling of honey and lemon juice into the mix to spruce things up.

As well as all of the above, there’s some Cointreau – and orange flavoured Triple Sec liqueur – and Franklin & Sons elderflower and cucumber tonic water in this Toast to the Lassies cocktail.

Created by the team at the soft drinks firm, the gin used in this Scottish-inspired number is Dunnet Bay Distillers’ limited edition Lassies Toast Gin.

Inspired by the Moorland Tea that Robert Burns is said to have enjoyed, the spirit features botanicals including strawberry leaves, heather tops and wild thyme found in the Moorland Tea recipe.

Just add Scottish shortbread to garnish for that extra indulgent experience.

Toast to the Lassies

Ingredients

35ml Lassies Toast Gin

10ml Cointreau

40ml cloudy apple juice

40ml Earl Grey tea

10ml lemon juice

12ml honey syrup

Franklin & Sons elderflower and cucumber tonic

Shortbread, raspberry and mint spring to garnish.

Method