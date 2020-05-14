Cocktail of the Week: Try this clarified milk punch for World Whisky Day

Toast Scotland’s national spirit this World Whisky Day with a unique tipple.

It’s World Whisky Day on Saturday (16th May) and what better way to celebrate than with a whisky cocktail.

If you’re up to the challenge, Adrian Gomes, owner of Aberdeen cocktail bar The Tippling House, has created a drink with a twist which sees you make your own clarified milk punch.

The cocktail, which is similar in taste to mulled wine, has a complex but refreshing taste, and is perfect for bottling up and dropping off to friends.

Clarified Milk Punch

(makes 1 litre)

Ingredients:

250ml whole milk (must be whole)

100ml freshly-squeezed lemon juice

500ml chai tea (Pukka or similar)

175ml Port

175ml Scotch whisky (Glen Moray Port Cask or similar)

100g caster sugar

Method:

Brew the tea, allowing to chill, before mixing with all of the ingredients, except the milk. In a bowl, add the milk, followed by a third of the mixture. Stir slowly so the milk begins to curdle (due to the acidity of the lemon). Slowly pour the remaining mixture in, stirring gently to continue the curdling. Cover the bowl and leave to rest for at least an hour. After the hour is up, you will notice a distinct separation of the curds and the liquid. Using a fine cheese cloth, filter the liquid into a jug/bowl. You can repeat this step again to further strain, pouring the liquid over the curds for a finer filtration. Now you should have a clear liquid, perhaps slightly cloudy – it is good to drink (chilled or over ice) at this stage, but to attain complete clarity, filter one more time through a coffee filter. You will be left with a clarified milk punch, consisting of the whey but not the curds, meaning you get the lactose and acidity from the milk, but not the creaminess. Serve chilled or over ice.

Top tip: For gin fans, you can swap the whisky out for your favourite juniper spirit, then perhaps the Port for Sherry and the chai for a black tea, giving you a completely different flavour profile.