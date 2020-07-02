Cocktail of the Week: Spice fans will love this fiery Mexican beer cocktail

This week’s cocktail is getting a fiery upgrade with this spicy beer-based concoction.

If you’re looking for a drink to awaken all of your senses at once, this may be the cocktail for you.

Created by Scottish beer firm Fierce Beer‘s sales manager and Fierce Spirits brand ambassador Aly Mondo, this Mexican-inspired beer cocktail boasts a warm chilli kick.

Featuring one of the Aberdeen-based beer firm’s most popular brews, not to mention hot sauce from a local producer, tequila and grapefruit, those trying this number out are in for a treat.

Refreshing and warming, this is a great addition to any socially-distanced barbecue in the summer sun.

Fierce Michelada

Ingredients

1 Fierce Beer pilsner

1 tsp Singularity Sauce Co. Smokin’ Sanchez hot sauce

1 grapefruit, zest and juice (you can also use lime instead)

25ml blanco tequila (you can use any tequila)

BBQ rub for rim

Ice

Method