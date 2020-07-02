Cocktail of the Week: Spice fans will love this fiery Mexican beer cocktail

This week’s cocktail is getting a fiery upgrade with this spicy beer-based concoction.
If you’re looking for a drink to awaken all of your senses at once, this may be the cocktail for you.
Created by Scottish beer firm Fierce Beer‘s sales manager and Fierce Spirits brand ambassador Aly Mondo, this Mexican-inspired beer cocktail boasts a warm chilli kick.
Featuring one of the Aberdeen-based beer firm’s most popular brews, not to mention hot sauce from a local producer, tequila and grapefruit, those trying this number out are in for a treat.
Refreshing and warming, this is a great addition to any socially-distanced barbecue in the summer sun.
Fierce Michelada
Ingredients
- 1 Fierce Beer pilsner
- 1 tsp Singularity Sauce Co. Smokin’ Sanchez hot sauce
- 1 grapefruit, zest and juice (you can also use lime instead)
- 25ml blanco tequila (you can use any tequila)
- BBQ rub for rim
- Ice
Method
- Rub a slice of grapefruit around the rim of the glass. Sprinkle some of the rub onto a small plate then flip the glass upside down and roll in the rub to cover the rim of the glass.
- Juice the grapefruit and zest [grate] a wedge of the fruit’s peel, then tip into the bottom of the glass.
- Add tequila and the hot sauce into the glass. You can add more if you want the drink to be super hot.
- Fill glass with ice and top it with the beer. You can also garnish with a wedge of grapefruit.
