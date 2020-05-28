Cocktail of the week: Sip on this refreshing Valencia Fizz

Each week Julia Bryce finds out how to fix yourself a decadent drink, right in the comfort of your own home.
For those looking for a spring cocktail to try out at home, look no further than the Valencia Fizz.
Created by the team at The Esslemont in Aberdeen, this simple-yet-flavoursome drink is perfect for sipping on when relaxing with the family.
With a Scottish citrus gin which tastes of fresh oranges, not to mention bitters and lemon, this citrus-forward drink is great topped up with Champagne or Prosecco.
Try it our for yourself.
Valencia Fizz by The Esslemont
This was a Christmas cocktail favourite but we have removed the festive element to give you a refreshing Friday night drink to try at home…✨Esker Valencian Orange (35ml) – buy online here https://eskerspirits.com/shop using their Spring discount code – ESKERSPRING20 or check out their stockist lists Esker Spirits✨Orange Bitters (2 dashes)✨Lemon Juice (25ml)✨Fevertree Mediterranean Tonic (top up)✨For an extra treat, why not add a little Champagne or Prosecco tooCheers to the weekend…stay safe, stay at home! #TheEsslemont #MightyMcGintys
Posted by The Esslemont on Friday, 24 April 2020
Ingredients
- 35ml Esker Spirits Silverglas Valencian Orange
- 25ml lemon juice
- 2 dashes orange bitters
- Top up with Fevertree Mediterranean Tonic and Champagne or Prosecco (optional)
- Mint sprig, to garnish
- Orange wedge, to garnish
Method
- Add the gin, lemon juice and bitters into a wine glass.
- Add ice and top up with the tonic. If you are adding Champagne or Prosecco, leave space to do so.
- Garnish with an orange wedge and a mint spring.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe