Cocktail of the week: Sip on this refreshing Valencia Fizz

Each week Julia Bryce finds out how to fix yourself a decadent drink, right in the comfort of your own home.

For those looking for a spring cocktail to try out at home, look no further than the Valencia Fizz.

Created by the team at The Esslemont in Aberdeen, this simple-yet-flavoursome drink is perfect for sipping on when relaxing with the family.

With a Scottish citrus gin which tastes of fresh oranges, not to mention bitters and lemon, this citrus-forward drink is great topped up with Champagne or Prosecco.

Try it our for yourself.

Valencia Fizz by The Esslemont

Friday night drink calling… This was a Christmas cocktail favourite but we have removed the festive element to give you a refreshing Friday night drink to try at home…✨Esker Valencian Orange (35ml) – buy online here https://eskerspirits.com/shop using their Spring discount code – ESKERSPRING20 or check out their stockist lists Esker Spirits✨Orange Bitters (2 dashes)✨Lemon Juice (25ml)✨Fevertree Mediterranean Tonic (top up)✨For an extra treat, why not add a little Champagne or Prosecco tooCheers to the weekend…stay safe, stay at home! #TheEsslemont #MightyMcGintys Posted by The Esslemont on Friday, 24 April 2020

Ingredients

35ml Esker Spirits Silverglas Valencian Orange

25ml lemon juice

2 dashes orange bitters

Top up with Fevertree Mediterranean Tonic and Champagne or Prosecco (optional)

Mint sprig, to garnish

Orange wedge, to garnish

Method