Cocktail of the week: Make this mouthwatering Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri for National Daiquiri Day

Our Cocktail of the Week is the perfect addition to any summer barbecue or get together, and there’s a non-alcoholic version, too.

Sunday (July 19) marks National Daiquiri Day, a day where all fans of the popular Caribbean spirit, rum, can celebrate their favourite tipple.

And even if rum isn’t your go-to you’ll be eager to try out our easy-to-make frozen strawberry daiquiris.

Packed with fresh (or frozen) strawberries, a splash of lime juice, and plenty of rum and ice, this is one drink you can easily sip away in the summer sun.

Perfect for making a quick batch cocktail in the blender, it’s one of those drinks which requires minimum work but provides maximum flavour.

Fancy whipping up some drinks for you, your friends or family? We’ve got a great recipe to try and we’ve also got a non-alcoholic daiquiri, the Dry-quiri Mocktail, from Adrian Gomes of The Tippling House in Aberdeen.

And if you fancy putting your bartending skills to the test, why not try out his refreshing Cucumber Daiquiri with homemade cucumber juice.

Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri

Ingredients

400g frozen strawberries (if using fresh use 300g and around 150-200g of ice)

120ml white rum

Juice of one lime

Garnish: sliced strawberries and lime wheels (optional)

Method

In a blender, add the rum, lime juice, and frozen strawberries (or fresh strawberries and ice). Blend until smooth. Pour into two glasses and garnish with sliced strawberries and lime wheels.

Adrian Gomes, owner of Aberdeen’s The Tippling House has also created the following drinks.

Cucumber Daiquiri

Ingredients

50ml white rum

25ml freshly squeezed lime juice

35ml cucumber juice*

2 tsp agave syrup

3 mint leaves

Garnish: cucumber spiral and mint sprig

Method

Shake all ingredients with ice in a cocktail shaker and strain into a coupette glass. Garnish with a cucumber spiral and mint sprig.

*Cucumber juice: For those with an electric juicer, juice the cucumber and strain out the pulp. For those without, cut 3 inches of cucumber and muddle in the bottom of the shaker before shaking.

Dry-quiri Mocktail

Ingredients

50ml Seedlip Garden 108

20ml Supasawa Seriously Sour cocktail mixer

15ml Pure Cane sugar syrup

Method