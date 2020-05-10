Cocktail of the Week: How to make The Chambord Spritz and other Chambord-inspired drinks

Each week Julia Bryce finds out how to fix yourself a decadent drink, right in the comfort of your own home.

The perfect drink for soon-to-come summer evenings, The Chambord Spritz is refreshing and delicious.

Featuring raspberry liqueur Chambord, white wine and soda water, this easy-to-make cocktail will take just minutes to create.

Julie Lewis, owner of The Adamson in St Andrews is the mastermind behind the drink and has been sharing a range of cocktails on the eatery’s Facebook page.

As well as showing us how to create the mouthwatering drink, Julie has also created The Chambord Royal for fizz lovers and a great child-friendly mocktail so the kids can join in, too.

The Chambord Spritz by The Adamson

Ingredients:

50ml Chambord

125ml dry white wine

Top with soda

Mint spring, to garnish

Fresh raspberries, to garnish

Method:

Pour the Chambord and white wine into a glass with ice. Top with soda and garnish with a mint spring and fresh raspberries.

The Chambord Royale

Ingredients

15ml Chambord

125ml Champagne or Prosecco

Lemon twist, to garnish

Rose gold shimmer (optional)

Method:

Pour the Chambord and fizz into a Champagne glass. Garnish with a lemon twist and rose gold shimmer.

Magic Mint (one for the kids)

Ingredients:

5 fresh blueberries

100ml cranberry juice

100ml apple juice

Method: