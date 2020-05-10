Cocktail of the Week: How to make The Chambord Spritz and other Chambord-inspired drinks

Each week Julia Bryce finds out how to fix yourself a decadent drink, right in the comfort of your own home.
The perfect drink for soon-to-come summer evenings, The Chambord Spritz is refreshing and delicious.
Featuring raspberry liqueur Chambord, white wine and soda water, this easy-to-make cocktail will take just minutes to create.
Julie Lewis, owner of The Adamson in St Andrews is the mastermind behind the drink and has been sharing a range of cocktails on the eatery’s Facebook page.
As well as showing us how to create the mouthwatering drink, Julie has also created The Chambord Royal for fizz lovers and a great child-friendly mocktail so the kids can join in, too.
The Chambord Spritz by The Adamson
Ingredients:
- 50ml Chambord
- 125ml dry white wine
- Top with soda
- Mint spring, to garnish
- Fresh raspberries, to garnish
Method:
- Pour the Chambord and white wine into a glass with ice.
- Top with soda and garnish with a mint spring and fresh raspberries.
The Chambord Royale
Ingredients
- 15ml Chambord
- 125ml Champagne or Prosecco
- Lemon twist, to garnish
- Rose gold shimmer (optional)
Method:
- Pour the Chambord and fizz into a Champagne glass.
- Garnish with a lemon twist and rose gold shimmer.
Magic Mint (one for the kids)
Ingredients:
- 5 fresh blueberries
- 100ml cranberry juice
- 100ml apple juice
Method:
- Muddle the blueberries in a glass.
- Empty the muddled fruit into a glass with ice and add the juices.
- Garnish with a fresh mint sprig and raspberries
