Cocktail of the week: How to make a Negroni with a Scottish twist

In our weekly series, we’re putting a playful twist on this popular vermouth-based drink.

You’ve all heard of the Negroni – a classic cocktail made with vermouth. But have you tried the Scottish version? Probably not.

Teaming up with Scotland’s first vermouth brand, Valentian Vermouth, we have a recipe created by Edinburgh bartender Joey Medrington of Montpeliers.

On hand to show us how it is done is brand co-owner Dominic Tait.

Using just vermouth, gin, and botanical spirit Sweet Dram Whisky Amaro you can fix yourself a pretty delicious tasting drink.

Negroni-Scozia

Ingredients

25ml Valentian Vermouth Rosso

25ml Holyrood Distillery Auld Tam Gin

25ml Sweet Dram Whisky Amaro (a bitter botanical spirit made using whisky – an alternative to Campari)

Method