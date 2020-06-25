Show Links
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

Cocktail of the week: How to make a Negroni with a Scottish twist

by Julia Bryce
25/06/2020, 5:25 pm
Post Thumbnail

In our weekly series, we’re putting a playful twist on this popular vermouth-based drink.

You’ve all heard of the Negroni – a classic cocktail made with vermouth. But have you tried the Scottish version? Probably not.

Teaming up with Scotland’s first vermouth brand, Valentian Vermouth, we have a recipe created by Edinburgh bartender Joey Medrington of Montpeliers.

On hand to show us how it is done is brand co-owner Dominic Tait.

Using just vermouth, gin, and botanical spirit Sweet Dram Whisky Amaro you can fix yourself a pretty delicious tasting drink.

Negroni-Scozia

Ingredients

  • 25ml Valentian Vermouth Rosso
  • 25ml Holyrood Distillery Auld Tam Gin
  • 25ml Sweet Dram Whisky Amaro (a bitter botanical spirit made using whisky – an alternative to Campari)

Method

  1. Fill your short glass with ice. Add the vermouth, gin and the Sweet Dram Whisky Amaro
  2. Stir the drink with a bar spoon for 8-10 seconds.
  3. Serve with a garnish of orange peel. Twist out some of the essential oils from the peel around your glass – this will create a lovely aroma, too.