Cocktail of the week: Colour yourself happy with a Violette Summer

Each week Julia Bryce finds out how to fix yourself a decadent drink, and this time she’s got the perfect violet tipple for you.

Violet is one of those flavourings in food you either love or hate.

Similar to Marmite, it has its die-hard fans and those who wouldn’t dream of eating it, no matter how much convincing.

However, this take on violet-based cocktails the Aviation or the citrus-forward White Lady, is the perfect balance of sweet and citrus with a beautiful floral and orange finish.

Created by the team at Indian Summer Gin which is made by Aberdeenshire distillers Duncan Taylor, the Violette Summer is a nod to classic drinks, while adding a delicate twist to it.

Made with gin, Creme de Violette, triple sec, sugary syrup, lime and egg whites to give it that frothy head, this is one excellent sipping tipple.

Violette Summer

Ingredients

25ml Indian Summer Gin

15ml Creme de Violette

15ml Triple Sec

25ml sugar syrup

25ml lemon juice

Egg white

Method

Pour the gin, Creme de Violette, Triple Sec, sugar syrup, lemon juice and the egg white into a cocktail shaker. Add ice to the shaker and single strain the drink into the other half of the shaker to remove the ice. Get rid of the ice and then dry shake the cocktail again – this will help make it smooth. Take a chilled coupe glass and double strain the cocktail into the glass. It will produce a foamy head on top. Take an orange peel slice, twist it over the cocktail to squirt the oils over the top and run the peel around the edge of the glass. Garnish with a new orange peel and serve.

