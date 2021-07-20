8 cocktail bars in Aberdeen to enjoy a tipple

For me, nothing quite kickstarts the weekend like taking the first sip of a refreshing, crisp cocktail, especially after a hectic week.

And for whatever reason, they seem to hit the spot more when enjoyed out and about, regardless of whether they are a long, fruity number, a blended daiquiri, a classic whisky sour, or a strong margarita.

Luckily for us, there is a line-up of stylish and diverse cocktail bars to choose from in Aberdeen, so getting your tipple fix should prove a breeze.

From Aberdeen’s Revolution, which is well-known for its Instagrammable cocktail collection, to speakeasy 21 Crimes, take a look at our roundup of some of the cocktails bars we can’t get enough of in Aberdeen.

21 Crimes

Located within Union Street’s steak restaurant Vovem, 21 Crimes is considered by many as Aberdeen’s most elusive bar.

Its entire concept is inspired by the 21 offenses that resulted in deportation to Australian penal colonies in the 1920s, and boasts a distinct vintage-style interior.

This, met with the requirement to declare a password in order to gain entry, proves the venue is far from the ordinary and is sure to intrigue you when you get round to visiting.

Address: 254 Union Street, Aberdeen

The Tippling House

Founded in 2012, The Tippling House charms with an Italo-style decor, cosy booths and tweed fabric – and prides itself on its unique flavour combinations and unusual ingredients.

There are gin, sherry, tequila, rum and whisky-based cocktails galore, so you will have plenty to choose from when browsing the contemporary craft cocktail bar’s drinks line-up.

Not only that, but The Tippling House also hosts bottomless brunches. Be sure to secure a booking in advance as the events have proved increasingly popular. You’ll find all the information on their website.

Address: 4 Belmont Street, Aberdeen

The Spiritualist

There is no doubt that The Spiritualist, situated on Langstane Place, is one of the most stylish cocktail bars and restaurants in the city centre.

Not only do the interiors, which include neon signage and comfortable furnishings, provide the wow factor, but its exciting and fun drinks menu has the same impact, too.

With cocktails names including ‘No Speak Americano’, ‘Get The Party Started’, ‘Hollaback Girl’ and ‘Watermelon Sugar’, it’s a struggle refraining from ordering the entire line-up. Believe me.

And if you haven’t already tried their ice sphere cocktail, then I urge you to as soon as possible – you won’t leave feeling disappointed.

Address: 67 Langstane Place, Aberdeen

Dusk

Situated in the heart of Aberdeen’s West End, on Langstane Place, Dusk is an intimate and stylish lounge serving the finest classic and original cocktails, boutique spirits and specialist craft ales.

The business has grown from strength to strength over the years, particularly over the course of the pandemic, as the team began offering its vast range of mouth-watering cocktails for delivery and collection.

But now that hospitality has reopened, we can enjoy them (and more) in the bar once again. It is open from 3-10pm Thursday to Sunday.

Address: 45 Langstane Place, Aberdeen

Revolution

Best known for its quirky Instagrammable drinks and sharing pitcher cocktails, Revolution, on Belmont Street, continuously changes its offering, keeping the menu fresh.

As well as cocktails, the bar’s unique and unusual flavoured vodkas – such as melted ice cream, pancake syrup, watermelon, white chocolate, salted caramel popcorn, and much more – set it apart from local competition. Just be sure to avoid the dreaded chilli shot.

Address: 25 Belmont Street, Aberdeen

Ninety-Nine Bar and Kitchen

When it comes to Ninety-Nine Bar and Kitchen, to say you’ll struggle to narrow down your drink (or drinks) of choice would be an understatement.

While there is an extensive selection of spirits to suit all tastes, including rums, vodkas and whiskies, as well as beers, their cocktails are certainly something to shout about.

To top it all off, a new local business, How BAO Now, recently started its food residency at the popular bar, meaning you’ll have a variety of delicious snacks to tuck into as well.

Address: 1 Back Wynd, Aberdeen

Siberia Bar and Hotel

Boasting a drink to suit all tastes – such as fruity creations, classic favourites and frozen cocktails – the diverse line-up at Siberia Bar and Hotel includes an array of locally sourced products.

Based on Belmont Street, the bar has in and outdoor areas to enjoy your refreshing cocktail, as well as tempting sweet and savoury dishes, from pizzas and burgers to ice cream sundaes.

Address: 9 Belmont Street, Aberdeen

Revolucion De Cuba

Never failing to take you on a tropical escape – even on the dullest of days – Revolucion de Cuba provides an authentic Cuban bar experience right in the heart of the Granite City, at the Academy Centre on Belmont Street.

From boasting an array of the world’s finest rums in their two classic cocktail bars, to hosting regular salsa dancing classes, it showcases and provides something unique for partygoers in Aberdeen.

Choose from a range of daiquiris, gin and tonics, martinis and mojitos – and be sure to have a fiesta.

Address: Academy Centre, Belmont Street, Aberdeen

