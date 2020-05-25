Celebrate National BBQ Week with a tasty fish treat and pizza on the barbie

Liven up your barbecue with these alternatives to traditional sausages, burgers and chicken drumsticks…

As the warmer weather looks set to continue, National BBQ Week couldn’t have come at a better time.

Taking place for the 24th time from today until Sunday (May 31), the occasion signals the start of summer and celebrates all that is great about the growing barbecue culture in the UK.

And while many of us will usually associate meat with barbecuing, it’s important to not forget that seafood and vegetables taste just as good grilled.

Ambassador for the industry body Seafish, and world barbecue champion, Ben Bartlett offers his top tips for cooking seafood on the grill and has shared a number of recipes you can try out, too, including a seafood pizza.

“Barbecues aren’t just for steaks and sausages and there’s never been a better time to try something new. There’s hundreds of seafood species that can be found in UK waters. By opting for monkfish, mackerel, hake or lemon sole for your garden barbecue, you’ll not only be creating a meal that’s full of flavour and health benefits but will also be supporting the UK seafood industry.

“One of my favourite things to cook fish on the barbecue is a pizza with a seafood twist. It’s a quick, easy recipe and it looks amazing. The pizza can be topped with barbecued monkfish, prawns and anchovies.”

How to prepare the fish:

The simplest seasoning for seafood is salt and pepper. But you can take this up a level with a squeeze of lemon, which can add moisture and a really zingy, fresh flavour.

To spice things up, try adding some olive oil with chilli and garlic or paprika and lemon zest. Adding spice to fish can quickly turn a humble fillet into a meal fit for a king.

How to cook it:

Fish cooked any way on the barbecue will always taste amazing, but my go-to methods are either wrapping the fish in foil or simply grilled straight on the barbecue.

When cooking fish wrapped in foil, herbs and spices come into their own. The fish comes out very moist and the meat just flakes off the bones. This is a really simple method but makes you look like a barbecue pro.

When cooking directly on the grill, my top tip is to season it with olive oil and rosemary before you start. Not only does this add great flavour, it stops the fish from sticking to your barbecue.

Cooking fish over flames or coal is all about one or two ingredients and if you have some herbs and spices handy, you can turn good BBQ food into great BBQ food. Pack the body cavity of lemon sole with samphire or fennel to make a truly mouth-watering fish dish.

Recipes

Grilled Lime & Fennel Sardines

(Serves 4-6)

Ingredients:

12 whole sardines, cleaned

Salt and black pepper, to season

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 fennel bulb, finely diced, reserving any leaves

6 tbsp olive oil

Zest and juice of 2 limes

2 tbsp thyme leaves, shredded

Method:

Rinse the sardines under cold water, place in a shallow non-metallic bowl and season. Mix together the garlic, fennel, oil, zest and juice of the limes and thyme leaves. Rub the marinade over the sardines, cover and marinate for at least and hour. Preheat the barbecue or grill. Barbecue or grill the sardines for 3 minutes on each side, turning once. The skin of the sardines should be brown and crispy.

Cook’s tip: Serve the sardines with roasted tomatoes and plenty of crusty bread.

Citrus Lemon Sole Skewers

(Serves 4)

Ingredients:

4 x 170g lemon sole fillets, skinned

Salad, to serve

8 tbsp spicy tomato sauce, to serve

8 wooden skewers, soaked in cold water for 30 minutes

For the marinade:

Juice and zest 1 lemon

Juice and zest 2 limes

1 tbsp clear honey

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tbsp fresh mint, chopped

Method:

Mix all of the marinade ingredients together and place in a shallow non-metallic dish. Halve each lemon sole fillet lengthways and thread onto the skewers. Place the skewers in the marinade and turn until covered. Cover and leave to marinate for up to 15 minutes. Preheat the barbecue or grill. Cook the skewers on the barbecue or under the grill for about 6 minutes, turning occasionally. Serve with the salad and tomato sauce.

Seafood Pizza

Ingredients:

For the dough:

1 tsp salt

120ml warm water

2 tsp light brown sugar

2 sachets fast action died yeast (2 x 7g)

750g white flour

50g corn meal corn flour

25g whole wheat flour

4 tbsp olive oil

For the sauce

4 cloves garlic, minced

50ml whipping cream

3 tbsp. fresh basil, chopped

3 tbsp fresh oregano, chopped

8 ripe plum tomatoes, peeled, seeded and chopped

3 tbsp unsalted butter

1 tsp salt

For the topping

Olive oil

Crumbled Gorgonzola cheese (or similar)

10g Anchovies

100g tiger prawns

100g monkfish, cut into small slices

Method: