Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

Canadian businessman taken to court in row about “Scottish words” on his whisky

By Stuart MacDonald
19/09/2021, 2:11 pm
A legal case has been lodged by the Scotch Whisky Association in Canada to try and resolve the row. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media
A legal case has been lodged by the Scotch Whisky Association in Canada to try and resolve the row. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

An expat businessman has urged the public to put pressure on whisky chiefs to drop a lawsuit against him over the use of “Scottish” names on his products.

Graeme Macaloney, who makes whisky at a distillery in British Columbia in Canada, is facing legal action from the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA).

The trade body has accused the producer of violating Scotch whisky’s geographical indication (GI) by using words that are associated with the country on its whiskies.

They have objected to the use of the words “Caledonian”, “Macaloney”, “Island whisky”, “Glenloy” and “Invermallie” on the distiller’s products and said they may make customers think they have been produced in Scotland.

Glasgow-born Mr Macaloney said he has received messages of support from people all over the world since the legal action started.

He argued he had the right to use his own surname and said using the word “island” was fair as “Canada has as many, if not more, island distilleries than Scotland.”

Glasgow-born Graeme Macaloney has argued he is entitled to use the words. Photo: DCT Media

He said: “The SWA has a track record of going after craft distillers who wish to celebrate their Scottish-diaspora heritage.

“The team at Macaloney’s Caledonian believes ongoing public pressure on the SWA can be an effective way to discourage the SWA from following its punitive lawsuits against craft distillers like Macaloney’s.”

Whisky Association says words are ‘strongly associated’ with Scotland

The SWA filed the civil lawsuit in the British Columbia Supreme Court and are seeking court orders banning the distillery from using the brand names. No court date has yet been set.

A spokesman for the SWA said court actions were necessary to protect its members, including small distilleries.

He said: “It is important that anyone who wants to purchase a bottle of Scotch Whisky can do so with the confidence that what they are buying is authentic, and that products which aren’t Scotch whisky are clearly differentiated.

“In this instance, we have objected to the company’s use of certain words and terms that are strongly associated with Scotland on its whisky, when the company’s whisky is actually a Canadian product.

“We never take legal proceedings lightly and the SWA is always open to a resolution which protects Scotch whisky and consumers without the need for additional legal action.

“We have made this offer to Mr Macaloney and continue to encourage him to engage with us directly to reach an agreement.”