Bootleggers Bothy back with a bang as new food trucks join line-up and former River Cottage head chef lends a hand

A husband and wife team who launched their pop-up street food venue last year have upgraded the offering, adding two new trucks to the mix and a prestigious chef to their books.
Bootleggers Bothy, which is based at the West Beach Caravan Park in Hopeman, opened last March with thousands of people descending on the small Moray village to indulge in the freshest seafood and restaurant-quality dishes throughout the year.
