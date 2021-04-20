Beer gardens near me: Interactive map shows the pubs reopening in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

After four long months of lockdown, where socialising has been restricted to walks in the park and zoom calls, beer gardens in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have finally been given the green light to reopen.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed at her Covid-19 briefing on Tuesday pubs can open their outdoor areas as planned on April 26.

And the Evening Express has composed the perfect guide to some of the best beer gardens open for business next Monday.

Our interactive map gives you all you need to know – like whether you can take your children and pet dog, or what food and drink is on offer at each business – on the most popular pubs in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire ahead of reopening.

Use our map to find beer gardens in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

As well as that, we will offer some of the best content to complement your first pint which will include:

A tailored pub quiz by the Evening Express’ nostalgia team, giving you the chance to test your local pub knowledge.

A Spotify playlist, giving you some feelgood tunes to listen to as you catch up with friends over a drink

The best pub grub recipes from some of the area’s top chefs as well as brilliant cocktail recipes from the best bar tenders around, which you can try at home before or after your trip to the beer garden.

The relaxation of lockdown rules across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will allow some venues to reopen for the first time since Boxing Day last year when the country was put into Level 4/Tier 4.

Aberdeen has experienced an extra dose of lockdowns having been put into lockdown last August by the Scottish Government after a spike in coronavirus cases. It was put into lockdown for three weeks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It meant that 228,000 people who live in the city centre were no longer allowed to travel or visit others homes and all hospitality was closed, apart from takeaway services.

This lifting of restrictions will be the third reopening for the city which has experienced a huge loss of tourist trade and lunchtime trade due to offices in the city centre being closed.

The city also has lost shops including John Lewis and the Disney Store in the Bon Accord Centre during this last lockdown.

Aberdeenshire will come out of its second lockdown on Monday and those living in both the city and shire can now travel between both local councils now that travel restrictions were lifted last week.

From Monday (April 26) all of Scotland will move to Level 3 of the strategic framework, including the Islands.

In Level 3 alcohol is only permitted outside and a maximum of six people from six households can book and be present on any one table. Venues will have to close by 10pm.

Indoors, alcohol is not permitted and venues must close by 8pm. A maximum of six people from two households can be present for any one booking.

If you would like your business to feature on the map, please email foodanddrink@dctmedia.co.uk.

For more food and drink content…