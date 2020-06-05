Become a top pizzaiolo by learning how to make your own homemade dough

When it comes to perfecting your pizza-making skills, we’ve got everything you need to know right here…

Pizza is a universal favourite, not only because it’s delicious but it’s also quick, easy to make, can be customised and is ideal for gatherings.

With numerous ways to make dough, the endless variety of toppings you can add, we’ve taken it back to basics by showing you how to perfect one dough with a step-by-step guide from Aberdeenshire-based Mikes Pizza Gaff on how to make the ultimate pizza.

We’re leaving the toppings, sauces, cheeses and everything else you add up to you.

Why not get the whole family involved and cook up a storm in the kitchen together?

You can then enjoy a slice of each other’s creations and host your own pizza-making competition to see whose pizza (and toppings) comes out on top.

Pizza Dough

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

400g ’00’ flour, plus a little extra for dusting your surface

1 x 7g sachet dried yeast (fast action)

1 tsp salt

1 tsp sugar

1-2 tbsp polenta or semolina to roll out your dough on

1-2 tbsp olive oil, with a little extra for greasing

215-230ml hot water

Method

Mix the flour, yeast, sugar and salt together in a mixing bowl. Leave to rest for a few minutes. Create a well in the middle and add in the oil. Add in around 215ml of water to help bring the dough together. Add more gradually if you need. Once you have created your dough, place it onto a floured surface and knead with your hands for at least one minute (you can knead it for a few minutes if needed). The dough should start to go smooth. Split the dough in half to form two balls and wrap it in cling film and a tea towel and place in a warm place until it has doubled in size. When it has done so, it is ready to be made into a pizza. You can also freeze it if saving for a rainy day.

How to make the ultimate homemade pizza with Mikes Pizza Gaff

Step 1

Move the dough from the freezer to the fridge. For the best crust this should be done at least the day before you choose to cook, however if you forget then place the dough (still within its wrapping) into a bowl and leave at room temperature for around three to four hours. Removing the dough from the freezer and placing in the fridge will allow the dough to defrost and rise overnight allowing the yeast to wake up, bubble and bring your dough to life.

Step 2

Remove the dough from the fridge, tip it out of the packaging onto a lightly floured surface. At this stage all you want to do is turn it back into a ball (no need to knead), the warmth from your hands will help take the chill off it. Use both hands to curl it from front to back (top to bottom) turning it back into a ball with the crease at the base.

Click here for a video on how to do this.

Sprinkle a little flour over the dough ball and place in a deep based pan or tub and cover with cling film. Make sure the dough is in a warm room (18-20°C) and it will begin to prove, slowly rising, reactivating the yeast. This should take between 20-30 minutes.

Put your pizza stone or cooking tray in the oven and turn it up to the maximum heat. This will ensure your pizza is crispy and the inside is light and fluffy.

Step 3

Flour your surface and using your fingertips press down on the centre of the dough, pushing outwards. Using this method means the edges rise during cooking and will have a light and fluffy crust. To stretch the dough out further try picking it up holding on to the edge of the dough with both hands and slowly rotate the base using gravity to stretch.

Pour a ladle of tomato sauce onto the centre of your pizza to roughly around the size of a digestive biscuit. With the back of a soup spoon or ladle, use a circular movement to spread the sauce from the centre of the dough to around 10mm away from the edge, moving the bulk of the sauce away from the centre

Place your toppings on the newly sauced base keeping the heavier toppings nearer to the edge – as the dough rises while cooking this will make sure the toppings won’t all clump in the middle. This is the stage we look out our pizza peel. If you don’t have a pizza peel, try using a chopping board or flat serving board. Flour the peel or board and pull your pizza base on top.

Step 4

Lifting up your peel or board, slide your fully topped base on to your pizza stone or tray, close the oven and wait roughly seven to 10 minutes.

Want to find out more about the pizza eateries in your area reinventing themselves during lockdown? Read more below…

We’ve also got a recipe for a seafood pizza that can be cooked on the barbecue!