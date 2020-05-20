Bake to your heart’s content with these top baking books

Trust in any of these books to give you some delicious inspiration and the confidence you need to conquer the kitchen.

As more and more of us fall down the baking rabbit hole of no return, it’s sometimes hard to be get inspired with so many recipes available online.

Offering up a selection of scrumptious treats, baking books are a great way to steer you in the right direction, and will keep you from becoming overwhelmed with the thousands of choices out there.

Featuring recipe books from some of the best bakers in the UK, not to mention a few famous faces (we’re looking at you Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood), there’s a whole range of expertise ready to help you conquer the kitchen and make outstanding bakes.

Check out some of our favourites available now below.

Sweet by Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh

If you’re looking to find out more about exotic spices and complex flavourings then you’ve come to the right place. Sweet features 110 innovative recipes from Persian love cakes and Middle Eastern millionaire’s shortbread, to mini-cakes and cookies you can make with your kids, there’s something for all levels.

£27, www.waterstones.com

Mary Berry’s Baking Bible by Mary Berry

Undoubtedly the queen of cakes, Mary Berry shares some of her most mouthwatering creations in this book filled with more than 250 of her classic recipes. From Victoria sponge to tempting scones and bread and butter pudding, this is one baking book that is worth every penny.

£20.80, www.whsmith.co.uk

The Cook and Baker by Cherie Bevan and Tass Tauroa

Cherie Bevan and Tass Tauroa are the team behind the popular Sydney-based cafe, bakery and caterer The Cook and Baker. Find out how to make the world’s best doughnut, a flourless chocolate cake, cheese scones and so much more in this fool-proof recipe book.

£20, www.amazon.co.uk

How To Bake by Paul Hollywood

Star of BBC2’s The Great British Bake Off, celebrity chef Paul Hollywood reveals his secrets in this passionate book which guides you through each bake beautifully.

£25, www.waterstones.com

Baking School: The Bread Ahead Cookbook by Matthew Jones, Justin Piers Gellatly and Louise Gellatly

If you want to master bread and pastry, this is the book for you. Divided up by English, French, Italian, Nordic and more, the book features chapters on sourdough, gluten-free baking, and flatbreads, as well as Justin’s world-famous doughnuts.

£25, www.blackwells.co.uk

Three Ingredient Baking by Sarah Rainey

Full of fun and simple recipes, this book is packed with 100 different recipes from scones, biscuits, cakes, breads, desserts and more.

£9.53, www.amazon.co.uk

The Violet Bakery Cookbook by Claire Ptak

The Violet Bakery is a cake shop and cafe in Hackney, London. Famous for its unique bakes, this book is full of ideas from the team behind it which will keep you busy in the kitchen.

£25, www.waterstones.com

Natural Baking by Carolin Strothe and Sebastian Keitel

Award-winning food blogger Carolin and her husband Sebastian debunk the myth that healthy baking has to compromise flavour and taste in this gorgeous book stuffed with more than 70 recipes. Natural Baking will show you how to make delicious baked goods without losing any flavour. A must for those interested in healthier recipes.

£12.99, www.dk.com

Nadiya’s Family Favourites by Nadiya Hussain

Nadiya shot to fame on BBC2’s The Great British Bake Off and has since been featured on numerous TV channels showing off her skills and inspiring us in the kitchen. In this book she shares the food she loves to cook and eat with her family, offering fast, easy and delicious recipes we can all enjoy.

£20, www.stanfords.co.uk

Healthy Baking: Nourishing Breads, Wholesome Cakes, Ancient Grains and Bubbling Ferments by Jordan Bourke

Award-winning author Jordan Bourke will bring joy and flavour back into your baking with his scrumptious recipes for bread, savoury tarts and bakes. From indulgent sweet treats to sourdough, he will help you master the lot.

£24.45, www.amazon.co.uk

Rawsome Vegan Baking by Emily von Euw

Create tasty eye-catching raw and vegan bakes with this baking book by popular food blogger Emily von Euw. From red velvet towers to lemon cream pie, there’s plenty to get stuck in to.

£11.74, www.bookdepositroy.com