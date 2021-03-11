Aunt Kate’s Kitchen: Bakes to make for mum or create them together this Mother’s Day

Whether you want to bake up a treat to give the maternal figure in your life on Mother’s Day, or want something to make together, Aunt Kate may have the perfect recipes for the special day.
It’s Mother’s Day on Sunday and with baking and cookbooks brimful with recipes, there is bound to be something you can make from Aunt Kate’s kitchen that your mum will absolutely love.
Though Aunt Kate, the “original domestic goddess” wrote recipes and household tips for the People’s Journal and the People’s Friend from the 1880s to the 1960s, many of her recipes still work well in the 21st Century.
Below, we have two ideas of bakes to make for, or with, your mum on Mother’s Day. For the easy sponge cake, we previously featured some of Aunt Kate’s icing ideas, which you could use to make this cake extra special.
Easy sponge cake
Ingredients
- 3 eggs
- Weight of 3 eggs in caster sugar
- Weight of 2 eggs in flour
- 3 drops lemon essence
Method
- Beat the eggs and sugar together until light (usually 20 minutes will suffice), then stir in the flour but do not beat it.
- Add the flavouring and put into a greased and sugared tin and bake at once in a moderate oven for about 30 minutes.
Chocolate log cake
Ingredients
- ½ cupful powdered sugar
- Pinch of salt
- 2½ tbsp cocoa
- 3 tbsp flour
- 2 eggs
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 cup whipped cream
- Vanilla
Method
- Sift together the sugar, cocoa, flour, baking powder and salt.
- Beat the egg yolks until light and thick, and gradually add the sifted, dry ingredients.
- Fold in the frothed egg whites, pour the mixture into a greased, and floured shallow tin and bake in a moderate oven for 15 minutes.
- Turn out on to a sugared cloth and roll up loosely.
- When cold, unroll and spread with the whipped cream, flavoured with the vanilla to taste.
- Re-roll the cake and cut it into slices.
