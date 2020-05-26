As the Pornstar Martini is named UK’s most popular cocktail, here’s how to make your own

The Pornstar Martini has knocked every other cocktail out of the park with its record 18,000 searches online.

Its name may be a little risque, but that doesn’t stop thousands of us ordering this little number at bars.

While establishments may be closed thanks to the coronavirus, we’re now turning to Google to find our how to make our favourite drinks at home in the UK.

Inn Supplies, retailers of cocktail glasses, conducted research over the past few months into what the nation’s favourite cocktail recipes are to search online.

Coming out on top in the survey was the passion fruit-based drink the Pornstar Martini. The search “Pornstar Martini cocktail recipe” averaged more than 18,000 searches last month alone, which is more than 15,000 searches than any other cocktail.

Traditionally using vanilla vodka, Passoa liqueur, lime juice, sugar syrup and prosecco or Champagne, it’s no surprise this tropical number is a hit with the masses.

The top five most popular drinks also included Sex on the Beach, Mojito, Margarita and the Cosmopolitan.

The “Black Russian cocktail recipe” search saw the biggest percentage increase year on year with a 383% increase, and the cocktail most searched from March to April was the Mojito with an increase of more than 816%.

Fancy shaking a Pornstar Martini up yourself? Follow this recipe below by bartender Jordan O’Donnell who works at Aberdeen-based bar Revolution.

Pornstar Martini

Ingredients

1 shot SKYY passion fruit vodka

1 shot Absolute vanilla vodka

2 shots passion fruit puree

2 shots orange juice

1 dash of sugar

Method

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all the ingredients into the shaker and wet shake. Double strain the drink, pouring into a coupe glass. Garnish with half of a passion fruit.

