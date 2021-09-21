Are you a new student in Aberdeen? These are top 5 must-visit bars in the city

Freshers’ Week is finally here and we know the feeling of being in an unfamiliar place, surrounded by new faces.

If you’re new to studying in the city then you’ll be on the lookout to uncover your next favourite hangout spot.

Or perhaps you’re staying in your home town but experiencing it from a totally new perspective?

Well if you’re wanting to know the best place to go to grab a pint or a cocktail as a student then you’ve come to the right place as we’ve found five of the best bars in Aberdeen that offer student-friendly prices.