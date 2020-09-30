‘An unknown disgusting-looking stew I’ll never eat’ – as survey reveals what lurks at the bottom of our freezers, here’s what you should and shouldn’t do with frozen food

Is your freezer full of ready meals, leftovers and some things you actually have no idea what they are? You’re not alone it seems…

More than one million households have food items in their fridge freezers that have been in there since 2015 or longer, a survey has revealed.

And one third (33%) of survey respondents admitted they have food items in their freezers that are well over a year old.

With 27.8 million households in the UK, if we extrapolate, that’s more than nine million households with food they froze at least 12 months ago, and in many cases much longer.

Secret stockpilers

A poll of 1,128 UK adults by home appliances insurer Prominense Support revealed that we were already a nation of secret stockpilers, long before Covid-19 struck.

Around one in seven respondents (15%) said they have freezer food that they stored more than two years old and have never got round to using, with 5% admitting that some items in their freezers were frozen at least five years – or 1,825 days – ago, well past the date when they should have been eaten or binned.

Respondents were asked what food items have been sitting at the bottom of their freezers for years, with ready meals, meats and fruits the most popular choices.

One respondent amusingly confessed there was a box in their freezer that had been there for years, and contained, ‘an unknown and disgusting looking stew that I will never eat’.

Before cramming your freezer with more lockdown supplies, it’s worth throwing out food you know, if you’re honest with yourself, you’re never going to use – and free up some space. Lorraine Taylor, Prominence Support

Lorraine Taylor of Prominence Support, said: “We all rely on our fridge freezers and more so over the past six months, when lockdown saw people stockpiling food to avoid running out.

“Over the past week, we have started to see people stockpiling again. Freezers will be groaning once more under the weight of food, although our poll suggests many people may struggle to find any space in their freezers if they don’t do a little purging.

Deepest darkest corners

“It seems as a nation we like to freeze and leave – for years! In fact, many of us probably have sealed plastic bags in the deepest darkest corners of our freezer that may never see the light of day again.

“It’s reasonable to assume once we freeze food it is fine to eat for years. But, that’s not the case. While it might be safe to eat years later, it won’t necessarily look or taste nice once defrosted.

“Before cramming your freezer with more lockdown supplies, it’s worth throwing out food you know, if you’re honest with yourself, you’re never going to use – and free up some space.

“It also helps your freezer run efficiently if you don’t fill it to the point of overflowing.”

What you should and shouldn’t do with your frozen food