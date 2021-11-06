The top Italian dishes to order from Amarone’s Aberdeen Restaurant Week menu

Carbs. Sometimes they are all we need to lift our spirits.

A Chicago-style deep dish pizza slathered in mozzarella and a robust tomato sauce. Creamy carbonara. Fluffy potatoes coated in butter. Home bakes.

I am by no means saying we should be indulging in carb-filled dishes and desserts constantly, but hey, we do need them. And it’s important we treat ourselves, too.

Italian restaurants are perfect for when you’re yearning to enjoy them.

So it was a good thing I planned on heading to Amarone, situated on Union Street, to check out what it had in store for diners during Aberdeen Restaurant Week (ARW).

Those that have visited will be well aware that the interior is stylish and sophisticated, to say the least.

However, another point to note is that the team always goes above and beyond to ensure you are well looked after.

This was the case as soon as my dining partner and I stepped through the doors on our recent visit.

The food

It was a first-time visit to Amarone for my friend, and she couldn’t help but admire the surroundings.

The glittering lights, warm décor, the grand cocktail bar. It was clear she was impressed – just as I always am.

The pair of us were handed a glass of prosecco in one hand and the restaurant’s ARW dinner menu in the other. A magnificent combo.

The dinner menu offers customers three courses for £20, while the lunch menu offers two courses for £10. Both are great deals, in my opinion, especially given the cuisine’s high calibre.

It didn’t take either of us long to narrow down our picks.

For me, it was the bruschetta rustica and pollo alla milanese – a pan-fried and breaded chicken breast served with linguine in a tomato and basil sauce – that caught my eye.

As for my friend, she opted for the crostini con funghi – toasted bread topped with sautéed woodland mushrooms and melted mozzarella with a drizzle of truffle oil – and linguine ai frutti di mare – mixed seasonal fish and shellfish with olive oil, garlic and

parsley in salsa bianco with linguine pasta.

My bruschetta, with its crispy crust and fluffy interior, had been topped with a delightful combination of garlic butter, red onion, garlic, chopped cherry tomatoes, olive oil and balsamic dressing.

I was rather apprehensive about the garlic and contemplated whether it would prove too overpowering on my palate. However, it balanced great with the other ingredients.

The dish was a pleasure to eat, and I could tell my friend thought the same about hers.

Her crostini con funghi was a mushroom lovers paradise. That is something the pair of us are (and aren’t afraid to admit).

It was an effortlessly simple dish that may not have looked like anything special but certainly tasted it. The mushrooms were cooked to perfection, the bread was pillowy soft and the mozzarella was lovely and stringy.

Starters devoured, the pair of us waited in high anticipation for our next course while making our way through the prosecco.

My pollo alla milanese, which I requested a small portion of given that I wanted to leave some room for dessert, consisted of two parts – a chicken breast and linguine.

Since it was a tad on the dry side, I chopped my chicken into small chunks and scattered it through the linguine, which was silky and springy.

Vibrant herbs featured in the rich sauce. And the flavours were enhanced further after I added a squeeze of lemon.

I watched my dining partner’s fork get straight to work in making a dent in her dish.

It was a feast for the eyes, boasting plentiful fresh and juicy seafood, including calamari, mussels and prawns.

Parsley had been tossed in the mix, too, adding a nice pepperiness.

Now, it was time for dessert. Both of which were a triumph.

I decided to try my first crème brulee and boy, was I happy with my choice. I couldn’t wait to dive my spoon through the caramelised top, which was hiding a lemon and lime custard that was velvety smooth in texture and rich in taste.

It was also served with two miniature vanilla shortbread pieces.

My friend, who chose the tiramisu, barely stopped for breath. To look at, it was as pretty as a picture.

Comprising a soft sponge, mascarpone and packed full of coffee flavours, she said everything was perfectly balanced.

What a great way to round off a superb meal.

The verdict

While the interior of Amarone wows from the get-go, you will find the food, drink and team have the same effect.

My friend and I could not have left the restaurant more satisfied.

If you’re heading out and about during ARW, Amarone will not disappoint.

Price: £40

Aberdeen Restaurant Week deal: Three course dinner for £20 or two course lunch for £10

