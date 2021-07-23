‘Big buzz’ as food and drink firms prepare to open at Aberdeenshire town’s Box Park

A number of food and drink businesses are preparing to open at their new retail spaces in Chapelton’s Box Park.

Wander and Graze, Clementine and Everyday is Sundae are among the line-up of firms set to open their doors in the coming weeks at the development, based in Chapelton of Elsick’s Burgess Park.

Each store will be housed in one of the 10 shipping containers, with more firms getting involved in the initiative regularly, widening the array of start-up businesses in the north-east town.

The retail development offers small businesses a place to grow and communities a place to shop locally.

New beginnings

The first business to obtain a spot at The Boxes was Wander and Graze, an Aberdeen catering company that produces cheese and treat-based boxes, platters and grazing tables.

After realising there was high demand for their products in the Chapelton area, met with their eagerness to expand, husband and wife Michael and Natalia McLeod, put two and two together and decided to look into the possibility of setting up shop in the town.

Fast forward several months, the couple is looking forward to opening the doors of Wander and Graze – The Deli this weekend.

Natalia said: “We are really excited about opening at The Boxes. We were the first business on board with the development and we’ve loved seeing all the new businesses join in as we’ve gone along.”

Michael and Natalia are keen to showcase brands that they feel show off the best of what Scotland has to offer in their deli.

Stockists include Bon Accord Drinks, From Bakery Lane, Cake You Happy, Great Glen Charcuterie, Mellis Cheese, and more.

“We think we’ve come up with a great offering of local and Scottish products and can’t wait to open fully to the public,” Natalia added.

“There’s a big buzz about it in the village and it’s exciting to be a part of that.”

Second outlet

Units at the space have proven extremely popular due to their low cost and the ability to sell directly to customers.

They are part of the town’s commitment to creating a supportive and self-sufficient environment where the community can live, work and play.

Ice cream shop Everyday is Sundae will be opening at the tail end of July, alongside greengrocer, Clementine of Chapelton, run by Cheryle Sexton.

Cheryle, 36, is looking forward to being a part of the new development, which will see her launch her second venue to date – the first being based in Broughty Ferry, Dundee.

Clementine of Broughty Ferry was established more than a decade ago and specialises in top-quality fruit and vegetables and local, seasonal produce.

“One of my staff, Fiona Hutcheon, had mentioned Chapelton to me on several occasions over the past year as a potential area where a shop like mine would do well,” she said.

“One Sunday, I saw a post on social media advertising The Boxes and I emailed asking for further information on the ethos and setup of this new development.

“I’m excited about being part of it. This is a major step for me and the shop and the decision to expand into a new territory is testament to the support we have received by the local community in Broughty Ferry and beyond during this awful pandemic.”

Customers at Clementine of Chapelton can expect the same wonderful fresh produce that is served at Clementine of Broughty Ferry.

Cheryle added: “We pride ourselves on bringing top-quality fruit and vegetables to our customers and we look forward to bringing this to Chapelton.

“We have had a few hold-ups, but we are hoping to be open within the next couple of weeks.”

Already in existence in the town is Teacake, a highly popular coffee shop and bistro.

