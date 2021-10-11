Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

Aberdeen’s Fierce Beer comes out on top as they claim Scottish Brewery of the Year title plus 10 other accolades

By Julia Bryce
11/10/2021, 5:00 pm
The Fierce Beer team at the awards.
The Fierce Beer team at the awards.

A north-east beer firm that wiped the floor at a top industry awards ceremony which took place at the weekend has taken home 11 awards.

The team at Fierce Beer, which is headquartered in Dyce, Aberdeen, walked away with the prestigious title and most sought after award of the night – Scottish Brewery of the Year – at the Scottish Beer Awards.

Taking place in Glasgow, there were 62 awards across business and product categories up for grabs, with Fierce claiming nearly a fifth of all awards up for grabs.

As well as taking home the main title, they also managed to bag Product Development Team of the Year thanks to the focus and introduction of a core range of beers and sales strategies during the Covid-19 pandemic which allowed the business to grow.

The team was also recognised in nine product-based awards, too, including:

  • Best Amplified Beer: Very Big Chop – gold medal
  • Best Amplified Beer: Very Big Moose – silver medal
  • Best Amplified Beer: Big Nigth in Part 1 – bronze medal
  • Best Barrel-Aged Beer: B.A Mample Very Big Moose – gold medal
  • Best Fruit Forward Beer: Cranachan Killer – gold medal
  • Best Juicy or Hazy: Late Shift- gold medal
  • Best Porter: Cafe Racer – gold medal
  • Best Sour Beer: Dark Amber Sour – gold medal
  • Best Sour Beer: Lots of Nelson – bronze medal

Dave Grant, managing director of the firm, said: “It is outstanding to be recognised for our efforts, especially after such a tough year for all – and amongst such prestigious company.

“Our dedication to innovation and quality drives us forward each day, and we are so lucky to have such an amazing team here at Fierce Beer.”

More north-east success

Also bringing home more awards to the north-east was Peterhead-based microbrewery, Brew Toon.

The firm’s head brewer, Trevor Sproule, was recognised when he won Brewer of the Year.

One of the beers made by Brew Toon, of Peterhead.

Brew Toon also received a silver for their Dark Fruit product in the Best Fruited Sour Beer category and a bronze award for its The J’Ale brew in the Best Amber or Dark Ale.

From Stonehaven, resident brewers six°north bagged bronze medals in the Best Session Beer category for Omnium and for Brever in the Best Speciality Beer categories.

Moray winner

In Moray, Lossiemouth’s Windswept Brewing Co received a gold medal in both the Best Fruited Sour Beer and Best Speciality Beer categories. It was also awarded a bronze in the Best British Style Ale.

In the business-based awards it bagged the Consumer Engagement Excellence Award.

Windswept Brewing ‘s Nigel Tiddy and Al Read.

Earlier this year 34 expert judges participated in a blind tasting and all entries were marked on quality, appearance, and flavour without prior knowledge or any information to identify the beers or brands that they were sampling.

This years medal haul has cemented Fierce Beer into the history books as being the most awarded Scottish brewery since the awards began – with a current total of 42 medals to date.

For more on craft beer…