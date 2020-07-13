Aberdeen hotel opens bookings for dining domes

An Aberdeen hotel has confirmed bookings for its dining domes is now open.

The Chester Hotel on Queen’s Road opened bookings for customers looking to dine in one of its domes at 1pm today.

There are five vented domes available, which can be reserved for groups of up to four for dinner or drinks.

Customers will also need to commit to spending at least £100, with each booking lasting 1 hour and 45 minutes to allow staff to sanitise the area for the next guests.

Owner of the hotel Graham Wood said: “Interest in the domes was phenomenal when we announced them and now that we are safely entering phase three of the Scottish Government recovery roadmap, we’re delighted to offer them for bookings from Wednesday 15 July.

“We’ve been flooded with enquiries about the domes and we had online interest from as far away as New York and Washington, but we think the first dome diners may come from closer to home.”

And staff are bracing themselves for a busy day manning the reservations’ diaries as, when bookings for the marquees opened the team took almost 1,000 bookings in the first hour alone.

