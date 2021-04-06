A Year of Covid-19: More than 150 tonnes of butter gets Graham’s The Family Dairy through

Looking back on 12 months in a pandemic, Dr Robert Graham and his daughter, Carol, from Graham’s The Family Dairy, talked to Rebecca Shearer about what this meant for their business.
Firms and companies in all corners of the hospitality industry – from producers to chefs – saw their business models change overnight on March 23 2020 when the entire nation went into lockdown.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe