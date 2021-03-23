A year of Covid-19: ‘Mackies is the second-fastest growing ice cream brand in the UK just now, only second to Ben & Jerry’s’

While the past year has been incredibly challenging, one of Scotland’s leading ice cream firms has continued to build its empire little by little.

As the country’s top-selling premium ice cream brand and fifth-biggest-selling take-home tub in the UK, Mackie’s of Scotland is a success story in its own right.

Operating from the Mackie’s family farm in Rothienorman, Aberdeenshire, ice cream has been made at the premises since 1986 and the company has faced many challenges throughout its time.