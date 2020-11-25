‘A ray of sunshine in a terrible year’: Popular north-east fish and chip shop wins food industry ‘Oscar’

The Bay in Stonehaven walked away with one of the top accolades at the prestigious industry awards.

One of Aberdeenshire’s top fish and chip shops, The Bay, has walked away with first prize in the Sustainable Business Award category at the food industry’s “Oscars”.

The shortlist for The Cateys, hosted by virtually this year by The Caterer magazine, was announced back in October, in which it was revealed that the popular eatery was the only food and drink business from the north of Scotland that had made it through to the finals.

Following the win, head chef and director Calum Richardson says he is “overwhelmed” after having applied for the award numerous times.

He says: “I am overwhelmed with winning tonight. We’ve tried for years to get to that stage and I won it in my living room!

“I’m so proud of Paul the manager and all TeamBay for the graft and dedication they give to us. It’s a ray of sunshine at the end of a terrible year.”

Sponsored by @CocaColaEP, the Sustainable Business Award goes to the highest-rated fish and chip shop accredited by @the_SRA… It’s @thebayfish! #Cateys pic.twitter.com/DeJYIY7Z0N — The Caterer (@Caterertweets) November 24, 2020

When speaking to the Press and Journal about reaching the finals back in October, Calum revealed what it meant for his team.

He said: “It’s recognition for what we do day in, day out, all the time. It’s not just a whim and I don’t just do things to win awards. We do things because it’s what we believe in and what we think is right. Sometimes that puts us ahead of the times and people don’t understand, and sometimes it’s the right thing to do.”

Calum applied for the sustainable business award after feeling it suited The Bay’s ethos well.

He said: “We look at every product coming in and going out. That’s everything from the 100% renewable energy that we use – gas and electric – to the ways in which we can make things into compost. We turn our oil into biodiesel and we’ve just purchased a 100% electric car, meaning we are 100% zero emissions as well.

“It’s about doing what you feel is right. I built this business from scratch about 14 years ago and have continued building upon it ever since.

“The ethos behind The Bay is that it really is truly sustainable produce and it’s looking at the future of the industry and supporting local – that’s a big thing for us, the local support.”

Other Scottish winners at the virtual awards included celebrity chef Tom Kitchin, winner of the Chef of the Year award.