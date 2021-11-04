Why you need to try 8848’s tasting menu during Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Tasting menus are something the hospitality scene in Aberdeen don’t offer enough of.

While venues like The Esslemont, The Tippling House and The Chester Hotel introduce them for special events, nowhere in Aberdeen really offers a real experience where you can indulge in a multitude of courses one after the other.

During Aberdeen Restaurant Week a few other venues, 8848 included, have decided to offer tasting menus to showcase their offering in a new and exciting way.

A household name in Aberdeen when it comes to the finest Indian and Nepalese cuisine in the city, the venue is offering a five-course menu for £25 per head with a variety of dishes to sample.

My boyfriend and I headed along on Tuesday night and on arrival were greeted by the friendly staff members who showed us to our corner booth near the rear of the long Union Street-based building.

The food

Opening the drinks menu I was tempted by a large glass of white, but it was the mocktail 8848 Breeze made with fresh watermelon that made it onto the server’s notepad. As did a Diet Coke.

Water for the table was presented within minutes of taking our seat and it wasn’t long until our drinks followed.

Krish Bhetuwal, the director of the venue, popped over to explain the menu to us and what the idea was to enjoy a real flavour of what 8848 is all about.

The first pre-starter (amuse bouche) was a sweet potato chat.

Krish detailed that it was a popular street food in India and Nepal.

The deggi Mirch spiced sweet potato and chickpea dish was absolutely phenomenal and had avocado and mint sauce, a yoghurt sauce and a tamarind sauce drizzled on top. It was flavourful, crunchy in places and my dish of the night.

Next up was the pan-fried vegetable Manchurian. The lightly fried ball of vegetables had been dipped in a tamarind and balsamic reduction which had a lovely tanginess to it with a subtle underlying spice.

I ate it in one.

For starters we were treated to a trio on one plate which featured a vegetable momo (dumpling), chilli chicken and a lamb chop.

The dumpling was delicious and the veggie haggis inside was plentiful. It was a little chewier for my liking with the consistency being a little off, but other than that it was very enjoyable.

There was a few pieces of Chinese-inspired chilli chicken on the plate with large pieces of yellow and green peppers and white onion chopped and smothered in the sauce, too.

It was my second favourite of the experience as the sauce was just divine! I would happily order that as a side.

My lamb chop was slightly fatty but boasted incredible flavour. It had been marinated and cooked in the tandoor meaning it was deliciously succulent. My other half’s wasn’t near as fatty though.

The best was yet to come.

Two golden trays with gold ramekins filled with tasters of different dishes graced our table. It was a feast for the eyes. These were quickly followed by two baskets of naan – one peshwari and the other garlic and coriander.

A pile of saffron rice sat in the middle of the tray, surrounded by the dishes.

I started with the bagara mixed delight which boasted seasonal veg such as broccoli, cauliflower, courgette cooked in Himalayan spices with chickpeas.

Up next was the maccha moilee – a fish curry cooked in a mild creamy sauce with coconut. The white fish was cooked well and the naan was perfect for scooping up the thick sauce.

On the menu the hariyali lamb was labelled medium to hot spiced, however I didn’t think it was that spicy. The sauce was more of an onion base with plenty of ground spices used. It was a sweeter savoury taste, rather than hot in my opinion.

Saving the best for last, the Kathmandu butter masala was the star of this plate.

This orange curry with a creamy tomato base and a slow building slight spice was a great addition to the mix. It was cooked to perfection and we both really enjoyed the few pieces of chicken hidden under the sauce.

The crispy naans, which were cut into quarters, were great for tackling any leftover sauce in the bowls.

I needed the assistance of my boyfriend to try and finish my meal as there was so much food.

As part of the offer I ordered a pot of peppermint tea to help digest my meal however, my other half politely refused the coffee due to being too full.

The verdict

For those who love Nepalese food or would like to try something a little different during the foodie fortnight, 8848 is well worth a visit.

Not just for the banquet of food you are treated to, but the slickness of the service and the kitchen meant we were fed within an hour and a bit.

What I enjoyed, too, was the opportunity to sample a wide range of dishes which means I can easily pick out my favourites for my next visit.

The tasting menu is available until Sunday November 14.

Price: £25 per person

Aberdeen Restaurant Week deal: Five-course tasting menu

