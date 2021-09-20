Warm welcome from Aberdeen as 800 fans turn out for first whisky festival since pandemic

Aberdeen whisky fans came out in storm across the weekend to support The National Whisky Festival which made its pandemic debut on Saturday.

Around 800 people attended the event at Aberdeen’s Music Hall which sold out on the day.

Running across two sessions, festivalgoers were treated to a range of whiskies from exhibitors from all corners of Scotland and masterclasses and tastings, too.

More than 20 exhibitors were on site to share their knowledge and products with visitors.

The weekend marked the nation-wide festival’s first event since the pandemic and a spokesman for the festival was delighted to see it relaunch again to such huge success.

He said: “This is the first event we’ve held since the pandemic. It sold out last time we were in Aberdeen so it is great to see the appetite for the event still there.

“We were excited about coming back as we knew there was demand for the festival. We had to push it back a few times because of the pandemic – it has nearly been two years since the last one.”

Checks in place

While there were lateral flow tests in place at the entrance for all those attending, the festival spokesman also indicated how well behaved customers were, and that practices in place were executed throughout the day to keep everyone safe.

He added: “The first session was really good – it was almost like normal. The second session was also very busy. It didn’t feel like it was overwhelming in any way and everyone was keeping themselves to themselves as much as they could. It was the right kind of busy and everyone was great.

“With big events coming back it felt really good to see everyone enjoying themselves.

“People really wanted to be there and the fact that it has been so long, people have just been desperate to come out and enjoy some whisky.

“We had sanitising stations throughout the venue and everyone queued at each stand one group at a time. Everyone was orderly and had masks on when they weren’t drinking.

“We had Tack and Trace in operation on the way in so customers had to check in, and we also asked that everyone took a lateral flow test before attending. It felt like a normal event, but it felt controlled.”

Festival organisers have confirmed that the event will return next year around the same date.

