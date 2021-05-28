7 of the best burgers to try out in the north-east and Moray

If you’re looking for the juiciest, biggest, most mouthwatering burgers in the region, here’s where you need to check out…

If you are a burger fan like me, knowing the best places to get the ultimate burger from is a must. Whenever I visit a new city or area, you know for a fact a burger bar is going to be on my list – whether that is on home soil or abroad.

In Scotland we are lucky to boast some of the best beef known to man, and we’ve also got a whole heap of talented chefs who know exactly how to cook it.

Whether it’s finished on the grill, in the oven, or on a pan, these chefs know how to treat their meat, chicken or vegetables to get the best flavours into our beloved burgers. Some will even toast and finish the buns in a pan, too.

For National Burger Day today (May 28) we’ve pulled together the nine top burgers in the north-east, Moray and Highland regions.

Be sure to tag us on our Instagram page @pressandjournalfood to let us know which ones you’ve paid a visit to!

Roots at the Beach – Aberdeen (beach front)

Cooking up some of the best vegan burgers in the north-east Roots at the Beach has dominated the vegan market offering up a range of dishes which are all homemade.

Located on Aberdeen’s beach front, the food truck is open Friday and Saturday from 11am to 8pm and Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

As well as their staples, expect to see plenty of specials on the boards which are well worth trying out.

Big decisions this weekend – BBQ Short Rib or Thai Red Curry Pulled Chickn’ Burger…? 🤔🍔🍖🐔• • •We’ll be in the usual… Posted by Roots Catering on Saturday, April 24, 2021

Maggie’s Grill – Aberdeen

If you’re after a flavour of the deep south, then Maggie’s Grill on Aberdeen’s Holburn Street is the place to go.

The restaurant is currently only operating as a takeaway for the moment from 5pm to 9pm, Friday and Saturday, but customers can still get their Maggie’s favourites including their huge burgers packed with a range of smoked meats.

You can pick from hand-pressed beef chuck and short ribs, southern fried chicken, or southern fried halloumi which can then be topped with everything from a four cheese blend, Louisiana hot sauce, maple bacon and a barbecue glaze with a monster onion ring, or bourbon peppercorn sauce.

Burgers start from £12.45 and are priced to £15.95. You can place your order here.

BrewDog – Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

With venues located across Scotland, and more importantly in Aberdeen (Castlegate, Littlejogn Steet and Union Square, and Inverurie, Ellon and Peterhead in Aberdeenshire, BrewDog‘s burgers are definitely worth going out in search for with a range delicious flavours guaranteed to suit.

From their buffalo chicken burger with buttermilk fried chicken, hot sauce and honey glaze, gorgonzola sauce and baby gem lettuce, to their vegan selection which includes a Beyond Meat Burger, Temple of Seitan, Lightning Jack and Clucky This Time, and their beef and lamb patty burgers which are topped with everything from onion bhajis, black pudding, chorizo, smoked bacon and more, there’s plenty to get your teeth into.

The Feed Baron – Westhill, Aberdeenshire

This relatively new food truck is tucked away behind the Ashdale Hall in Westhill and is well worth a visit.

A small menu, you’ll find this street food vendor specialises in burgers but also offers chips, sides and breakfast options.

Some of the burger options include King of the Hill which is packed with cheese, bacon, onions two ways, lettuce and garlic aioli in a brioche bun and the sweet and spicy chicken with cheese, lettuce, pickled veg, an onion ring, mango and habanero hot sauce and garlic aioli. You’ll also usually find a special or two on offer as well.

Be sure to check out their Facebook page for weekly updates to their opening times ahead of visiting.

Brucklay Arms – New Deer, Aberdeenshire

This 4,000-calorie burger available at the Brucklay Arms is not for the fainthearted. Based in New Deer, the venue offers up the mammoth one-foot-tall burger which boasts brioche buns, crispy bacon, four Aberdeen Angus steak burgers, cheese, tomatoes and onion rings.

The burger challenge, not likely to be recommended by dietitians, also requires participants to demolish a bowl of creamy coleslaw, salad and a large portion of chips, all within the space of 40 minutes.

Those who smash it can even get their photo on the wall.

The Humble Burger – Elgin

An idea dreamt up in Seattle, USA, The Humble Burger is one of Elgin’s most popular food trucks, firing up delicious grilled burgers from Wednesday to Sunday.

Open from 9am to 3pm, it’s not just burgers the team specialise in, but bagels, breakfast items, burritos, loaded fries and more, too.

Some juicy staples on the menu include Big Joe, a 6oz patty with bacon, chilli, cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, red onion and guacamole, and the Notorious P.I.G, which is topped with pulled pork, cheese, crispy onions, lettuce, apple cause and mayonnaise.

If you like chicken then the Cluck Norris is for you, and for the veggies, you can swap any of the burgers on the menu for halloumi instead of a beef or chicken.

They will also be opening in the evenings from June 4.

Badenoch’s Bar – Elgin

Featuring a range of full-on burgers with toppings such as streaky bacon, pickles, pulled pork, pico de gallo, haggis and more, there are plenty of different variations to try out at Badenoch’s Bar.

You can also sit outside in their beer garden to enjoy their fare, or take it home if you fancy, too.

For more on burgers…