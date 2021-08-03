5 eateries to visit along the North Coast 500 route

No matter where you are in the Highlands and Islands, there’s somewhere nearby serving up amazing food. Here are some of our favourites along the North Coast 500 route…

If you’re planning to do one of the nation’s most popular tourist routes, the North Coast 500 (NC500), then you’ll no doubt be looking for some places to stop off for some nourishment and refuelling.

Taking in the full length and breadth of the Highlands’ picturesque coast, there are so many fantastic places to stop for food and drink, we couldn’t possibly squeeze them all in.

Here are a few of our favourites, covering different parts of route.

The Torridon (Wester Ross)

The family-owned former shooting lodge is situated in 58 acres of parkland at the head of Loch Torridon and is home to the famous Torridon Inn NC500 burger.

If you want to soothe the stresses and strains of modern life then The Torridon in Wester Ross is the perfect stop. Its location is ideal for those with a desire to explore the great outdoors while providing all the comforts that you could possibly expect.

For travellers looking for a more luxurious option, sample the delights of the luxury main hotel which has a 3 AA rosette restaurant “1887” offering a three, four or seven course menu from award-winning chef David Barnett.

Address: The Torridon Hotel and Inn, by Achnasheen, Wester Ross, IV22 2EY

Tel: 01445 791 242

Website: www.thetorridon.com

The Seafood Shack (Ullapool)

People travel far and wide to come to this little kitchen trailer at the edge of Ullapool to get incredible takeaway seafood dishes without the fuss, formality and price of a formal restaurant.

Choose from the daily menu, chalked up on a large blackboard, of sustainable and local seafood.

They’ve even released their own cookbook filled with lots of their popular recipes.

Address: The Seafood Shack, 9 West Argyle Street, Ullapool, IV26 2TY

Website: www.seafoodshack.co.uk

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, noon to 6pm

The Walled Garden (Applecross)

The drive over Bealach Na Ba to Applecross is mildly treacherous – reward the driver with a spot of lunch at the delightful Walled Garden, set in the grounds of Applecross House, in this picture perfect village.

The cafe-restaurant is an island in a sea of multi-coloured wild flowers, herbaceous borders and vegetable gardens, with much of the food sourced from the garden itself.

Delicious seafood is also locally sourced, though coffee and cakes are also available for those looking for a quick bite.

Address: Applecross Walled Garden, Applecross House, Applecross, Strathcarron, IV54 8ND

Tel: 01520 744 440

Website: applecrossgarden.co.uk

Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 9am-4pm and 6pm-8.30pm; Sunday, 9am-4pm

The Redshank Catering Company (Inverness)

Established by Jamie and Ann Marie Ross in 2018, The Redshank is a mobile seafood catering trailer based in the Highlands capital of Inverness offering a street food approach to freshly cooked, locally-sourced seafood and produce.

They open their hatch at various points around the capital, local towns and villages serving the locals all year round, though have recently taken up residence at Inverness marina as a more permanent location.

Some classic dishes include Cullen skink, Shetland scallops and Stornoway black pudding, kedgeree, ox cheek in local stout and Orkney crab meat. The menu changes weekly and they are now on the Inverness Eats food ordering app.

Address: The Redshank Catering Company, Inverness Marina, Stadium Road, Inverness, IV1 1SU

Tel: 07546 567 940

Website: theredshank.com

Opening hours: Thursday to Saturday, 12pm-2.30pm and 4.30pm-8pm

The Courtroom Bar and Brasserie (Dornoch)

One of the restaurants connected to Links House at Royal Dornoch, The Courtroom, has a new street food and salad menu that is well worth diving into at its location in the town centre.

Taking inspiration from their favourite street food offerings, with their own irresistible flair, visitors can dine in the courtroom-themed restaurant or opt for an alfresco experience in The Courtyard.

Serving up dishes such as crispy pork belly bites but served with triple-cooked chips, sweet chilli and sour cream, there is plenty for everyone.

The core menu for The Courtyard also appeals to various tastes with fresh salads, scampi and hearty burgers, plus Craft beer and cool cocktails.

Themed events include curry nights, pie and a pint or tacos and tequila throughout the next few months as well.

Address: The Courtyard at The Courtroom Bar and Brasserie, The Carnegie Courthouse, Castle Street, Dornoch, IV25 3SD

Tel: 01862 810 279

Website: linkshousedornoch.com/dine/the-courtroom/

