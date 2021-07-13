5 boozy vegan cocktail recipes you must try

Plant-based party or barbecue guests can really get into the swing of things this summer by enjoying these vegan cocktail recipes.

Summer is well under way. The weather is improving, nights are lighter, and summer sporting events have kickstarted garden party after garden party.

Following this last year or so in lockdown, many of us have become accustomed to creating our own drinks at home to make up for a lack of opportunity to enjoy crafted cocktails in our favourite bars with fancy mixers and additions.

All that practice is going to pay off when we host barbecues this summer. But not all of the drinks we’ve learned to shake up will be suitable for your vegan party guests.

Some mixers and tonics are unsuitable for a vegan diet, so Fentimans have created a 2021 vegan cocktail recipe guide using high-quality mixers that boost flavours.

The number of vegans in the UK jumped by 40% last year, with more people opting for a plant-based diet. Even if you don’t follow a strict vegan diet but a flexitarian one, it is nice to have vegan options where possible.

Roughly 1.5 million people in Britain have followed a more plant-based diet after Veganuary 2021.

With more vegan food and drink products available than ever before be sure to check out how you can serve up drinks to suit everyone this summer.

Refreshing grapefruit Paloma

Serves 1

Grapefruit can be an acquired taste but in this cocktail it is refreshing and light with a little fizz – perfect for summer. Similar to a margarita cocktail, the Paloma is a popular drink in Mexico.

Ingredients

Wedge of grapefruit

60ml squeezed grapefruit juice

1 tablespoon sugar

45ml tequila

200ml bottle Fentimans soda water

Kosher salt

Cubed or crushed ice

Method

Run a wedge of grapefruit around the rim of a margarita glass and then dip in salt. Fill the glass with ice to keep it cool. Mix and stir the grapefruit juice with the sugar and then add the juice and tequila to a cocktail shaker filled half with ice. Shake the cocktail shaker vigorously. Pour into the margarita glass and top off with Fentimans soda water to taste. Stir and garnish with a slice of grapefruit.

Strawberry lemonade

Serves 1

Full of fruity flavour with the perfect kick of alcohol, this cocktail might go down just a little too easily. It is certainly more than just your typical lemonade!

Ingredients

2 strawberries, diced

Dash of sugar syrup

Fresh mint

35ml berry vodka

Ice

275ml bottle Fentimans Victorian Lemonade

To garnish

Lemon wedge

2 strawberries, diced

Mint sprig

Method

Muddle the strawberries in the sugar syrup. Then, add mint and vodka and stir. Add ice and top up with Fentimans Victorian Lemonade to taste. Garnish with mint, lemon, and strawberries. If you want to remove bits, shake all the ingredients apart from the lemonade in a cocktail shaker and strain into the glass.

Indian summer cup

Serves X

Having a few people over? Impress them with this aromatic, sweet cocktail that they can help themselves to.

Ingredients

1 litre bottle London dry gin

1 litre bottle of vegan-friendly sweet vermouth

240ml elderflower liqueur

240ml peach liqueur

710ml lemon syrup

460ml apple juice

1000ml chilled Fentimans tonic water

460ml chilled sparkling water

Ice

To garnish:

1 green apple, sliced

2 peaches, sliced

6 long and thin cucumber slices

30g torn mint leaves

Method

In a large bowl, combine the gin, vermouth, elderflower, peach liqueur, lemon syrup and apple juice. Refrigerate for about four hours until it is chilled. When chilled, stir in the tonic water and sparkling water. Add ice and garnish with the apple, peaches, cucumber, and mint leaves.

Black cherry bourbon cola

It’s well known that cola and cherries go well together. Just add bourbon and you’ve created the perfect summer drink for later in the day.

Ingredients

3 black cherries, pitted

30ml bourbon

15ml cherry brandy

¼ a lime, juiced (and a wedge to garnish with)

Ice

275ml bottle chilled Fentimans Curiosity Cola

Ginger beer and soda water, optional

Method

Muddle the cherries and then mix in a cocktail shaker with the bourbon, brandy, lime juice, and ice. Strain the cocktail into a glass with ice in it. Top up with cola (and ginger beer and soda water, if desired, to taste) and serve with a wedge of lime.

Raspberry mojito

Everyone loves a mojito, and the best thing about this vegan cocktail recipe is that you can simply change the fruit for different flavours.

Ingredients

5 raspberries

1 tsp sugar

1 lime, freshly squeezed

Ice

60ml white rum

250ml bottle Fentimans Sparkly Raspberry Soda Water

Small handful of mint leaves

Method

Muddle the raspberries, mint, and sugar together in the juice that you have freshly squeezed from the lime. Pour the cocktail over ice into a tall glass. Add the rum while stirring with a spoon. Top up with soda water to taste and serve with mint.

