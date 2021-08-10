4 of the best places to buy an affa fine traditional pie in Aberdeen

There is something really comforting about pastry products, such as pies or sausage rolls. We have rounded up four bakers and butchers that you really ought to visit in Aberdeen.

If you are anything like me when you are out and about during the holidays, then grabbing a quick snack is often on the agenda when you visit other towns and cities.

And, for me, I always like to try out the pies that are on offer from high street butchers and bakers.

Whether it is a Scotch pie, a steak and gravy, curry, macaroni or a sausage roll, you can rarely go wrong with a savoury pastry treat to enjoy.

There are very few towns or cities where you won’t find top-class pastry products.

Here we have rounded up some of the shops we love in Aberdeen.

Thains Bakery

Thains Bakery on Aberdeen’s George Street is a must-visit for tasty pastry products.

From Thains’ range of award-winning products, you can choose the traditional mince pie, steak pie or steak and gravy pie, but why not sample a tattie pie or a pizza pie for something a wee bit different?

Serving customers from their current shop since 1965, their treats are well worth checking out.

Address: 341 George Street, Aberdeen, AB25 1EE.

Byron Bakery

Hailed for their friendly staff and great tasting products, Byron Bakery is based in the Northfield area of the city.

Their products can be purchased piping hot from the shop which is also open all through the night on a Friday from 10pm, making it a popular pit-stop for those out for a pint or two in local pubs.

Also available at Byron are sausage rolls, steak pies and lasagne pies!

Address: 11 Byron Square, Northfield, Aberdeen AB16 7LL.

Haig’s Food Hall

A family business established by James and Julie Haig, the food hall has been serving hungry customers since 2007.

Along with traditional Scotch and steak pies, Haig’s have some interesting treats available, including mince and mash, and chicken and mash for you to enjoy.

The award-winning business has won many gongs for its products, including its pies in recent years.

Address: 45 Schoolhill, Aberdeen AB10 1JT.

The Tilly Butcher

Lurch Monster’s Tilly Butcher opened in the city in 2011 and has been wowing customers with its “infamous” pies ever since.

Treat your tastebuds by sampling their steak and black pudding, chilli cheese steak or chilli hot dog sausage rolls.

The pies are generously filled and have punters queuing to pick them up weekly.

Address: 61 Hayton Rd, Aberdeen AB24 2RN

More about pies…