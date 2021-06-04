Flower power in Aberdeenshire with new shop launch

There’s something lovely about receiving a bunch of flowers, knowing that they were chosen with love and care.

But what if your bouquet was handpicked right here in the north-east, having been lovingly grown by a family business?

Kym McWilliam is hoping that people will soon be getting their orders in, as she prepares to send home grown blooms across the north-east, Highlands and Islands.

The A90 might not sound like the right place to find beauty, but nature thrives in mysterious places

The Flower Field was launched by N J McWilliam & Co in 2019, and can be found just off the busy road – making it an ideal pit spot.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COBC9nknxfK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

From lorry drives requesting a bunch to take home to their partners, to locals who want a sustainable bunch of tulips on their kitchen table, the field was an instant hit.

© DCT Media

There are different species of flower grown depending on the season, with peonies and tulips particularly popular.

The original venture, which reopened to the public earlier this year, saw people pick their own flowers and pay via an honesty box.

But for those who cannot visit the field, or want their flowers beautifully wrapped in brown paper, bouquets are now available to buy via The Flower Field Shop.

People will able to buy in person, but can also make orders online.

Kym and her mother Karen, alongside family member Denise Donald, are hoping the new idea will take off.

© DCT Media

“We have surplus flowers that never get picked, and we wanted to try and find a way to sell them,” said Kym.

“We already send our flowers to Waitrose and M&S, but we wanted a local outlet which would advertise the flower field.

“That’s how we came up with Picked For You. The whole idea is to keep it local, reduce our carbon footprint, and promote what we can grow.”

People will be able to order bouquets via the website, and also put in requests.

Although Kym’s favourite flower is the humble daffodil, she thinks orders for peonies could prove popular.

“People seem to really love peonies, there will be three varieties available,” she said.

“We’re also considering getting foliage in, which can be picked in the woods, and we’ll be supplying local florists.”

Kym splits her time between helping to run the flower field, and arable farming.

The family farm, which can be found at Laurencekirk, is no stranger to flower power however, as it has produced daffodil flowers and bulbs for 55 years.

Flowers purchased in supermarkets are normally treated with chemicals to prevent further growth, and can be kept in chillers to make them last longer.

Kym hopes that by sending flowers locally, they will not only look fresh but will have travelled less miles and therefore be better for the environment.

We’re part of Flowers Grown in Scotland, which is a continually growing group of flower farmers,” she said.

© DCT Media

“We want to promote what we do, as a large number of supermarket flowers actually come from Holland.

“The response to the flower field has been fantastic, and I think people have realised that I wasn’t talking nonsense. Our flowers really do last longer.

“They are picked locally and will be sent locally, wrapped in lovely brown paper so they look presentable as a gift.

“We’re hoping that Picked for You will be successful, a simple bunch of flowers really can bring so much joy.

“It’s priceless.”

You can find out more via https://www.theflowerfield.shop/