Fit & Skin studio to open new premises in Aberdeen next week

A new venue specialising in offering a combination of fitness classes and skin treatments is set to open in Aberdeen next week.

Fit & Skin Studio will open on Union Street on Monday, welcoming a number of new clients and visitors to the venue for the first time.

Owned by local businesswoman Catalina Dunbar, the new three-storey venue will offer a range of workout classes and skin treatments, integrating the two to meet clients’ needs and tackle problem areas they may have.

Catalina says the firm will bring a range of new products and services to the north-east and will be one of the first in the UK to use bespoke equipment, which she has sourced from across the globe.

Employing nine staff initially, including expert instructors and experienced therapists, Catalina plans to grow the team to 12 immediately after launching.

Fit & Skin will also utilise electro muscle stimulation within its 25-minute fitness classes. Participants will have to wear special bodysuits which will send pulses through their muscles for a more “beneficial” workout.

It will feature one studio, six treatment rooms, changing facilities and a garden area, too, which is located at the rear of the premises.

Catalina launched the venture having seen the benefits of combining fitness and skin treatments herself after having her twins.

She said: “Fit & Skin Studio is not a traditional fitness studio, it’s a combination of fitness classes and skin and body treatments. Marrying the two will ensure our members experience immediate results, whether to improve their appearance, enhance their athletic performance or for rehabilitation if they’re injured or have chronic pain.

“I started the business as a result of my own experience of my weight loss journey and wanting to improve my overall appearance after having my twins. Going from a size six to eight to almost an 18 was really difficult for me. I was going to the gym and saw very little results and no one told me that as I began shedding the weight that I would have loose skin.

“What I’m offering is fitness with a twist and by using new technology, I’ll be able to help people lose weight faster and build body muscle – rather than just losing it and not tackling the problem of loose skin and other issues like that.”

Treatments on offer at the studio will include cryotherapy, under water massage, cryolipolysis – also known as “fat freezing”, lipo freeze, Brazilian bum lift, full body oxygen therapy, a range of facials and more.

The fitness classes will boast spaces for 10 to 12 participants and will be run by experienced fitness instructors.

Catalina added: “I will have a whole range of treatments that members can enjoy that no one else in the north-east, or even in Scotland, is offering.

“I personally have traveled to various countries to get these treatments and I’m so excited to be bringing them to Aberdeen.

“Treatments will be available for both men and women. I want the studio to be a place everyone feels welcome and comfortable, and I think by designing it the way we have, we’ll easily achieve this.

“When our clients lose weight, this will be when the skin treatments really come into play for tightening, fixing stretch marks and problems like that. Our job is to make them feel the best they can and get them looking their best at the same time.”

The studio will be open six days a week from 7am to 7pm Monday to Friday, and 7am to 3pm on Saturday.