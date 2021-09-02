First-of-its-kind Aberdeen study could make pregnancy safer

Researchers in Aberdeen are starting a “long-awaited” study which could cut the number of pregnant women falling seriously ill or dying.

While the effect of one underlying health condition on expectant mums has been researched in the past, patients with more than one have not yet been considered.

This category includes physical and mental illnesses, including the likes of diabetes, depression and obesity.

Academics at Aberdeen University have been awarded £185,000 to investigate the matter, with a view to improving maternity and post-natal care.

One in five women affected

Previous research has shown women with one long-term health condition are “disproportionately affected” during and shortly after their pregnancy.

It means they are more likely to suffer severe illness or even die from it.

But around one in five expectant women are living with more than one of these, often requiring several different medications as a result.

The new Aberdeen University study, starting later this month, will be the first large-scale project to probe the impact of this.

Staff are preparing to investigate how medications can affect pregnancy and longer-term health, with a specific focus on certain combinations of conditions and complications.

Women ‘may not have safest experience’

In Aberdeen, the study is being co-led by Prof Louise Locock and senior lecturer Dr Mairead Black, who is also a consultant obstetrician at NHS Grampian.

They plan to find ways healthcare can be better tailored to women’s needs before, during and after pregnancy.

Dr Black said: “We know that pregnant people with more than one long-term health condition are disproportionately affected by severe illness and even death during or shortly after pregnancy.

“We also know that maternity care systems can be difficult to navigate for these people.

“Without deeper understanding of the problem, women with several long-term health conditions may not have the best and safest experience of care before, during and after pregnancy because services have not been designed with their health needs in mind.”

Obesity and mental health conditions on the rise

Principal investigator Prof Krish Nirantharakumar, from Birmingham University, said: “Having two or more health conditions is becoming more common in pregnant women.

“Women are increasingly older when they start having a family and obesity and mental health conditions are on the rise in general.

“However, we don’t really understand what the consequences are of multiple health conditions or medications for mothers and babies.

“This can make pregnancy, healthcare and managing medications more complicated.

