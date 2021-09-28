Find Your Hero as Disney On Ice skates to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

North-east Disney fans will get the chance to experience a magical medley of classic and modern tales when Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero at P&J Live.

The Aberdeen dates were added for the tour after tickets were quickly snapped up by excited families across the UK.

Audiences will discover what it truly means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their friends from around the Disney Kingdom skate into P&J Live from November 26 to 28.