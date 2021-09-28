Find Your Hero as Disney On Ice skates to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

North-east Disney fans will get the chance to experience a magical medley of classic and modern tales when Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero at P&J Live.
The Aberdeen dates were added for the tour after tickets were quickly snapped up by excited families across the UK.
Audiences will discover what it truly means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their friends from around the Disney Kingdom skate into P&J Live from November 26 to 28.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe