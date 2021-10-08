Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle

Feeling stiff and sore after a workout? Blackcurrants could be the answer

By James Wyllie
08/10/2021, 5:00 pm
Blackcurrant extract could be used as a tool to reduce muscle soreness after exercise, scientists found.

Blackcurrants from New Zealand could hold the key to helping people get fitter faster, experts have found.

According to a study from Surrey University, the fruit extract can reduce muscle soreness by half and boost recovery times.

It is thought the natural pigments which give blackcurrants their deep purple colour also have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Researchers say their findings are “great news” for those of us who like to keep active – and those looking to get moving for the first time.

50% less muscle soreness

The Surrey University study, published in the journal Nutrients, focused on New Zealand blackcurrant extract CurraNZ, and is the first of its kind to be conducted.

As part of the double-blind, randomised test, participants were asked to take one tablet every day for a week – some contained blackcurrant extract, while others were placebos.

They then completed 60 bicep curls, and carried on with the regimen for four more days before reporting their findings.

The exercise participants were asked to complete 60 bicep curls to monitor the effects of the blackcurrant extract.
It was found that the blackcurrant participants regained their muscle strength from the exercise within 24 hours, while those in the placebo group took 72 hours.

Those taking the supplements reported almost 50% less muscle soreness and, after four days, had 84% less muscle tissue damage.

Who could benefit?

All of the study participants were individuals not used to resistance training – exercising using weights.

As a result, they are more likely to feel stiff and sore after a gym session, and could be more reluctant to head back for another session.

The post-exercise aches are brought on in two waves – the first bringing inflammation and swelling, with the second causing pain as the muscles release toxic by-products.

The process is sometimes called delayed onset muscle soreness, or Doms.

Research leader Julie Hunt, a lecturer in sport and exercise science, said: “A nutritional product like this is relevant because we want individuals to exercise at a sufficient frequency to promote training adaptations and health outcomes.

“There is a clear application for blackcurrant to facilitate exercise recovery as individuals regained their strength more quickly.”

