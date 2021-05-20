Wearing a face mask: How do I stop my glasses fogging up?

Face masks have been a part of our daily routines for the last year, and in addition to remembering to grab one on the way out of the house – bespectacled folk have also had to adjust to steamy lenses.

The College of Optometrists has issued some tips to tackle glasses misting up while wearing a face-covering in an online video.

Clinical adviser Daniel Hardiman-McCartney said this happens because warm air passes out of the top of the face mask over the surface of the lenses when breathing out.

The warm passes over the cool lense causing condensation and your vision gets misty.

This moist air can also cause glasses to move around and become uncomfortable.

Here are some simple steps to reduce foggy vision:

1. Size and shape of face covering

Ensure the size and shape of the face-covering is correct.

Mr Hardiman-McCartney said: “A well-fitted face covering should fit snugly along the top and around the nose of your mask.

“So, when you breathe out, air is channeled and directed out of the sides of the mask.”

2. Tighten face mask by crossing the loops

The mask can be tightened around the face by crossing over the loops, which goes over and around the ears.

This will ensure the face covering is fitted tightly at the top – while also well-positioned over the nose and mouth.

3.) Try tape

Taping the top of the face mask, with a wide 2.5cm surgical tape, is said to be effective.

Half of it will go on the mask, and the other half could go on the face – securing it over the top and around the nose.

He added: “That will ensure that air can’t escape through the top of the covering. It will be directed when you breathe out out of the sides of the mask.”

4. Are your glasses well-fitted?

Another possible cause of discomfort while wearing a face-covering could be down to the fit of the glasses.

He said: “Glasses that sit far away from your eyes, so too far forward, are more likely to steam up and get misty.

“Keep the lenses clean by using a spray and a microfibre cloth as recommended by your optometrist.”

5. Anti-fogging spray or wipes

Anti-fogging spray or wipes can also reduce the condensation build-up on the lens.

He added: “If you’re still experiencing problems with your glasses fogging or misting up, remember that contact lenses are safe to wear.

“There is no evidence that wearing contact lenses will increase your risk of getting Covid-19.”

Some people might even experience “mask eye”, which is eye discomfort while using face coverings.

The College of Optometrists suggested using lubricating eye drops or spray, available from your optometrist or pharmacy and to try forced blinking every 20 minutes to naturally refresh your eyes.

To do this simply blink frequently three or four times, then shut your eyes tightly for a few seconds.