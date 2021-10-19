Explainer: Which shows and gigs will I need a Covid passport for in Aberdeen?

With Scotland’s Covid passport scheme now enforceable by law many shows and gigs in the north-east will require audience members to show proof of being double-jabbed.

However, it is not a blanket requirement for every event, so arts and entertainment venues are already advising people which shows and gigs will need a vaccine certificate and which won’t.

Here’s a look at what’s involved.

What are the rules around Covid passports for entertainment venues?

Everyone over the age of 18 must show – if asked – they have had both doses of the vaccine before they are allowed entry to certain venues and events. These include:

Nightclubs and “analogous venues”.

Adult entertainment venues.

Unseated indoor events with more than 500 people, even if some are seated.

Unseated outdoor events with more than 4,000 people.

Any event with more than 10,000 people in attendance.

What does it mean for theatres like His Majesty’s, the Tivoli and Aberdeen Arts Centre?

The vaccination certificate requirements do not apply to these theatres under the guidelines.

More information on Covid safety measures at HMT can be found here, info for the Tivoli can be found here and for Aberdeen Arts Centre can be found here.

What does it mean for P&J Live?

The venue says the new rules will affect a number of events being staged there, including all consumer exhibitions.

A spokesperson said: “We have listed event specific entry information against each of our events on our website. For example – Deacon Blue has a standing element, so ticketholders will be asked to show proof of vaccination. We will ask ticket holders to have their Covid pass ready on phones or on a hard copy print out to scan at the point of entry.”

Upcoming events where vaccine passports WILL be required at P&J Live are:

Love Touring Expo: November 4 to 7

Madness: December 2

Deacon Blue: December 18

Simple Minds: April 5

More Covid entry and safety measures at P&J Live can be found here.

What does it mean for the Music Hall?

Aberdeen Performing Arts director of programming and creative projects Ben Torrie said: “(The legislation) applies to events with a standing audience and more than 500 people in attendance and so we will asking audiences at certain shows at the Music Hall and Lemon Tree to provide vaccine certification in order to gain entry.

“We encourage everyone to check our Keeping You Safe page on our website for all the details about your visit to our venues, the shows in which vaccine certification is required, and information on all the measures being taken to keep people safe.”

Upcoming Music Hall shows listed as requiring a vaccine certificate include:

The Snuts: October 27

The Waterboys: October 28

Public Service Broadcasting: November 6

Peat & Diesel: November 20

Shed Seven: November 25

UB40: November 27

Paul Weller: November 30

The Charlatans: December 20

The Stranglers: January 27

More information on Covid measures for the Music Hall can be found here.

What does it mean for The Lemon Tree?

Upcoming Lemon Tree shows listed as requiring a vaccine certificate include:

The Magic Gang: October 20

Ward Thomas: November 18

Sleaford Mods: November 19

Big Country: November 26

The Lathums: December 6

Martin Kemp: January 7

Frank Turner: January 28

More information on Covid measures for the Lemon Tree can be found here.

