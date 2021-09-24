Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Lifestyle

Explainer: What is gynaecological cancer? What signs should you look out for?

By Charlotte Thomson
24/09/2021, 11:45 am
A doctor discusses health issues with a patient.
A doctor discusses health issues with a patient.

Cervical cancer is the most common cancer in women under the age of 35 in Scotland.

Almost all cervical cancer cases are linked to human papillomaviruses (HPV) – a group of viruses that most people will eventually come into contact with in their lives.

The virus is usually harmless with the infection normally going away by itself and most people never even know they’ve had it.

But in some cases it can turn into genital warts, or even cancer.

There are five different gynaecological cancers – cervical, vulval, vaginal, ovarian and womb – and HPV can cause the first three types.

What are the symptoms of gynaecological cancers?

September is National Gynaecological Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to
raising awareness of the symptoms of female reproductive system disease.

Every year, over 21,000 women are diagnosed with a gynaecological cancer, and approximately 99.8% of cases are preventable.

And while there are many different symptoms, these are the most common signs to look out for:

  • Unusual bleeding between periods
  • Vaginal discharge
  • Pelvic pain
  • Vaginal lumps or growths
Gynaecological cancer symptoms to look out for.

How can we avoid infections turning into cancer?

It is important for women to go for their smear tests at their local GP surgery.

Test samples are checked for the type of HPV which can cause changes to the cells of your cervix.

Any changes discovered can be treated before they turn into cervical cancer.

A vaccine is also available to help prevent HPV infections which helps protect the immune system.

Children aged 12 or 13 can get the vaccine through the NHS and it is usually given at schools.

The female reproductive system.

Men who have sex with men are also at higher risk and can get access to the vaccine at sexual health clinics.

The vaccine is also available privately and you can get more information on this from your GP.

Reducing the number of sexual partners you have will also cut down the risk, as well as ensuring you have protected sex.

We need to reduce the stigma attached to HPV

Healthcare tech company myGP highlights that sexual health awareness is still a taboo in our society with most people avoiding the topic.

Their medics say referring to HPV as a sexually transmitted infection spreads misconceptions about the virus which could lead to internalised negative feelings.

“While HPV and sexually transmitted infections share some similarities, most of us will have HPV regardless of sexual behaviour,” a spokesman said.

“Therefore, the level of stigma associated with the virus needs to change. Women need to be empowered to understand HPV properly and to feel comfortable getting their bodies checked.

“Health is a precious thing, let’s not take it for granted and keep on top of our tests and examinations.”

More health news…

Catch up on the first article of our new wellbeing series exploring why low carb diets are dangerous

Struggle with Sunday night dread? Here’s how to cope with it

How many people in Scotland donated organs last year? 

Tags

More from the Evening Express Lifestyle team

More from the Evening Express