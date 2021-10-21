Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Erasure add Aberdeen’s P&J Live date to their sold out UK tour

By Danica Ollerova
21/10/2021, 10:00 am
Erasure are heading for Aberdeen.

Electropop duo Erasure have added P&J Live to their sold-out UK due to overwhelming demand.

Music legends Andy Bell and Vince Clark, who formed Erasure in London in 1985, will entertain north-east audiences at the venue on Tuesday May 24 next year.

Opening with Chorus, Hey Now and Fill Us With Fire, the 1980s synth-pop pioneers’ production and light show for this tour – as well as Andy’s vocals – have been getting rave reviews.

Erasure completed the first leg of their UK Neon tour earlier this week and will play venues in North America in early 2022 before touring in Europe.

In May they will deliver the final five UK gigs of this tour, opening in Aberdeen.

‘Hits you just can’t help but sing along to’

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said: “For many, Erasure provided the soundtrack to the 80s and beyond, with many songs, old and new, becoming stand-out hits that you just can’t help but sing along to.

“I know the band has a huge fanbase up here in the north-east who will be just as excited as we are to welcome the iconic duo to the stage in 2022.”

Before forming Erasure, Vince Clarke was one of the founding members of Depeche Mode and the sole writer of their first three singles, including the breakthrough hit Just Can’t Get Enough.

He was also part of Yazoo and the Assembly but he has been focused on Erasure for years, recording more than 200 songs and selling almost 30 million albums worldwide.

The band recently shared a video for their brand new track Time (Hearts Full of Love) which features on their newly released five-track EP titled Ne:EP. It is a companion piece to Erasure’s latest album, The Neon, with four new tracks sitting alongside Secrets that originally appeared on The Neon Remixed.

Erasure have added five new UK dates to their Neon tour.

In 2020 the duo released their 18th studio album, The Neon, which went into the UK Official Albums Chart at number four, their highest chart position since I Say I Say I Say, which in turn gets a deluxe 2CD expanded hardback book release on November 5.

How to book tickets for Erasure

Tickets go on general sale on Friday October 29 at 10am. Fans will be able to purchase tickets at www.pandjlive.com.

