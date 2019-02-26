Zombies are coming in new trailer for World War Z game

A new trailer for co-op zombie shooter World War Z has been released.

The game, which is due out in April, promises “over-the-top zombie horde” action – and judging by the latest footage, it’s going to deliver.

In the new footage, a group of humans is seen hiding in a train yard, before being almost overwhelmed by a mass over the walking dead.

World War Z promises to deliver massive encounters, with players facing off against swarms of hundreds of fast-moving zombies. Thankfully, the developers promise a healthy array of weapons, explosives and turrets to help you cut through the crowds alongside other players from across the world.

World War Z is expected to launch on April 16 on both Playstation and Xbox – Pre-orders are available now.