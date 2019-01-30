Xbox Down: Gamers report major outage on console

An issue with Xbox Live is causing consoles across the world to fail to boot.

Many gamers have reported that, when turned on, their Xbox console is stuck on a black screen.

For others whose Xbox’s load, they have found themselves unable to continue with previous game saves.

Thought my Xbox broke but Xbox live just down pic.twitter.com/wX5vzKAxbo — alpha (@alphak190) January 30, 2019

Xbox Live servers down? Turned on Xbox, nornal start up welcoming screen, then goes to home page and instant black screen. Can hear as I navigate around and such. Anybody else having issues? — LG (@LukeGross10) January 30, 2019

The Xbox Status website, which has also been affected by the issue, confirms there are issues with the Core service, which was reported shortly after 6pm.

According to a statement from Xbox Support, the firm are aware of the issue and are working to restore access

Our engineers are actively investigating and working on the issues outlined in our initial post. In the meantime, keep an eye out on our Service Status page for updates while this issue is worked on: https://t.co/99xfLMWcZW https://t.co/NwHUySgBvL — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) January 30, 2019

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of reports of Xbox One console startup, title update and sign-in errors.

“We will keep everyone informed once we have more information to share. Thank you all for your patience.

“Our engineers are actively investigating and working on the issues outlined in our initial post.

“Our teams have identified the cause for our earlier issues and are continuing to address these now.

“Thank you for your patience, we’ll update again when we know of any other changes.”