Xbox Down: Gamers report major outage on console

by Callum Main
30/01/2019, 7:36 pm Updated: 30/01/2019, 7:41 pm
An issue with Xbox Live is causing consoles across the world to fail to boot.

Many gamers have reported that, when turned on, their Xbox console is stuck on a black screen.

For others whose Xbox’s load, they have found themselves unable to continue with previous game saves.

The Xbox Status website, which has also been affected by the issue, confirms there are issues with the Core service, which was reported shortly after 6pm.

According to a statement from Xbox Support, the firm are aware of the issue and are working to restore access

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of reports of Xbox One console startup, title update and sign-in errors.

“We will keep everyone informed once we have more information to share. Thank you all for your patience.

“Our engineers are actively investigating and working on the issues outlined in our initial post.

“Our teams have identified the cause for our earlier issues and are continuing to address these now.

“Thank you for your patience, we’ll update again when we know of any other changes.”

