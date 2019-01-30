Xbox Down: Gamers report major outage on console

An issue with Xbox Live has caused consoles across the world to fail to boot.

Many gamers reported, when turned on, their Xbox console is stuck on a black screen.

For others whose Xbox’s load, they were unable to continue with previous game saves.

Thought my Xbox broke but Xbox live just down pic.twitter.com/wX5vzKAxbo — alpha (@alphak190) January 30, 2019

Xbox Live servers down? Turned on Xbox, nornal start up welcoming screen, then goes to home page and instant black screen. Can hear as I navigate around and such. Anybody else having issues? — LG (@LukeGross10) January 30, 2019

The Xbox Status website, which has also been affected by the issue, confirmed there are issues with the Core service, which was reported shortly after 6pm.

However, in a tweet at around 8.30pm, Xbox Support confirmed they have resolved the issue

A spokesperson said: “The issues surrounding Xbox One console startup, sign-in, title update errors, and our status page have now been resolved.

“Thank you for sticking with us while our teams addressed these issues and we appreciate the reports. As always, we’re here and we’re listening.”