Video: First trailer released for John Wick 3

The first trailer has been released for the third John Wick movie.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum picks up from where the second film ends, with Keanu Reeves’ character on the run.

In the trailer we hear a £40 million bounty has been placed on the assassins head, with Wick given a one-hour head start to get out of New York.

The film will see Laurence Fishburne return as the Bowery King, with Halle Berry joining the cast for Reeve’s third outing as the super-assassin forced out of retirement.

Lance Riddock and Ian McShane also reprise their roles as Charon and Winston.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is out in cinemas on May 17.