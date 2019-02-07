Video: Developer diary shows behind the scenes work on Metro Exodus

The final episode in the Making of Metro Exodus video series has been released online and shows the work to balance exploration, stealth and going all guns blazing.

While regardless of your playstyle, you’re not going to lose track of the story, those who opt for a more stealthy, exploration-based style will discover more hidden extras in the game.

Writer Andrey ‘Apaskh” Paskhalov said: “We took real care to make the player understands the story no matter the way he might approach it.

“He might go for full run and gun and you could still get what’s going on, it’s not like you will be depriving yourself of any understanding of the people you are meeting or the events you are going through.

“But you will certainly lose some of the extras that we put into the game. But then again you’re having fun. That’s what matters.”

Metro Exodus sees Artom leaving behind the destroyed ravaged Moscow and its Metro system, heading out into the beautiful but hostile world beyond aboard the Aurora.

The non-linear, expansive worlds, allow players to explore the Russian wilderness with day/night cycles and dynamic weather systems, savaging and crafting vital weapons and gear to survive.

The games are inspired by the internationally bestselling novel Metro 2035 by Dmitry Glukhovsky.

Metro Exodus releases on Xbox, PC and PS4 on February 15

The first two episodes of the Making Of series are available here.

Episode One

Episode Two