UK game developer releases powerwashing simulator to help relieve lockdown stress

There’s something about watching someone power wash their patio or decking that’s just oddly mesmerising.

For those that don’t have a garden right now, there’s finally a way to get your fix on tap – and without any of the actual mess.

FuturLab, an award-winning game studio based in Hove, have created PowerWash Simulator.

The game allows you to have the complete satisfaction of stripping every last millimetere of grime off an entire house using a variety of different tools.

According to the developers “recent world events motivated us to share our early demo because frankly, we thought folks could do with a relaxing stress reliever right now”.

Future plans for the game including allowing you to respond to calls across a virtual city as well as building up your own power washing business.

Find out more, and download the demo for PC, here