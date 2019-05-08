Wednesday, May 8th 2019 Show Links
Twitter breathes sigh of relief after David Attenborough starts trending on his 93rd birthday

by Callum Main
08/05/2019, 9:33 am Updated: 08/05/2019, 9:35 am
Sir David Attenborough
Sir David Attenborough is today celebrating his 93rd birthday.

The much revered naturalist is legendary for his BBC natural history documentaries including, Life on Earth, Blue Planet and Planet Earth.

Social media has been flooded with wildlife and nature groups wishing the documentary maker well.

The flood of tweets caused #DavidAttenborough to trend this morning, with many relieved to find it was his birthday.

 

