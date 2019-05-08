Twitter breathes sigh of relief after David Attenborough starts trending on his 93rd birthday

Sir David Attenborough is today celebrating his 93rd birthday.

The much revered naturalist is legendary for his BBC natural history documentaries including, Life on Earth, Blue Planet and Planet Earth.

Social media has been flooded with wildlife and nature groups wishing the documentary maker well.

Happy 93rd Birthday to the incredibly inspiring Sir David Attenborough. 😊🦋🐛🐝🐞🐍🦎🐙🦑🦊🐸#DavidAttenborough pic.twitter.com/UPLsg8YuDt — The Wildlife Trusts (@WildlifeTrusts) May 8, 2019

Today is Sir David Attenborough's birthday. As a gift to the voice who introduced the natural world to so many, pay attention to his message now. "If we don't take action, the collapse of our civilisations and the extinction of much of the natural world is on the horizon." pic.twitter.com/IMe9YY3BtV — Australian Academy of Science (@Science_Academy) May 8, 2019

The flood of tweets caused #DavidAttenborough to trend this morning, with many relieved to find it was his birthday.

When you see #DavidAttenborough trending, but then realise it’s because he’s 93 today. Happy birthday Sir! pic.twitter.com/8ILTKLkAlW — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) May 8, 2019

Mild panic this morning when I saw #DavidAttenborough trending! Thankfully it’s his 93rd birthday though pic.twitter.com/hCul8yv7YU — Jason Carlyon (@jcarlyon) May 8, 2019

When you see #DavidAttenborough trending and go into panic mode, only to realise it's his birthday today and he ok pic.twitter.com/1ip7ZarWfb — Swell 🍟 (@SwellEdits) May 8, 2019